NASA Selects Future Heliophysics Mission to Investigate the Sun’s Mid-Corona

NASA has chosen a future heliophysics mission that will focus on investigating the Sun’s mid-corona, a mysterious region of the Sun’s atmosphere that plays a vital role in solar activity. The Coronal Connectivity Observatory (ECCCO), led by Harvard, Smithsonian, and Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), has been selected to undergo a concept study. The mission aims to answer fundamental questions about the flow of mass and energy that connects the Sun with the outer corona and the broader heliosphere.

Dr. Kathy Reeves, ECCCO principal investigator at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard and Smithsonian (CfA), explains that the mission will provide unique data that can reveal the deep connection between the Sun and its environment in the heliosphere. The focus of the mission will be on studying the medium corona using imaging and spectroscopy at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths. ECCCO will track events like coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from their origins until they leave the Sun. CMEs are massive bursts of coronal plasma with intense magnetic fields that can cause geomagnetic storms and disrupt electronic networks and GPS systems on Earth.

Scheduled for launch in 2025, NASA’s Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission aims to better understand how the Sun’s corona converts into the solar wind that fills the entire solar system. ECCCO, as a companion mission to PUNCH, will detect, track, and measure CME and solar wind fluxes, and study changes in the large-scale structure of the corona over various time scales. It will employ innovative and highly sensitive instruments that will provide crucial data on eruptive events and solar wind streams.

ECCCO’s ECCCO-I imager will observe the entire multithermal corona from the Sun’s surface to three solar radii away, while its twin ECCCO-S spectrographs will offer unprecedented temperature and density diagnostics from the solar disk to the mid-corona. The mission promises to provide valuable insights into the workings of the Sun and its effects on the broader heliosphere.

This upcoming heliophysics mission highlights NASA’s dedication to advancing our understanding of the Sun and its influence on space weather, which is vital for protecting technological infrastructure on Earth and future human exploration in space.

