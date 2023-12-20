NASA successfully transmitted cat videos from deep space – Sina Hong Kong

NASA Makes History by Transmitting Cat Videos from Deep Space

In a groundbreaking achievement, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) successfully transmitted high-definition cat videos from deep space back to Earth. The 15-second long video, featuring an orange tabby cat, was transmitted using an advanced laser communication system located 19 million miles away, proving that it is possible to communicate with higher data rates in deep space.

The video was transmitted back to Earth through the laser transceiver on the Psyche probe, which is currently flying towards the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The near-infrared light-encoded signal was received by the Hale Telescope at the Palomar Observatory in California and then transmitted to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Bill Klipstein, the project leader, expressed the significance of the achievement, stating, “One of our goals is to demonstrate that it is possible to transmit broadband video between two places tens of millions of miles apart. None of the equipment on the Psyche probe will generate video data, so we usually transmit randomly generated test packets. But to make this momentous event even more memorable, we decided to work with designers at JPL to create a fun video.”

The transmission of cat videos marks a significant advancement in space communication technology, as space missions usually rely on radio waves for data transmission. Using laser technology can increase the data transmission rate by 10 to 100 times, and the ultra-high-definition video was transmitted at a rate of 267 megabits per second, reaching Earth in just 101 seconds.

The decision to transmit cat videos was based on historical and cultural significance, as well. In the early days of television, images of Felix the Cat were often used as test images, and cats hold a special place in online movies and pop culture. Additionally, the video included test images superimposed with technical information about lasers and data transmission rates.

While laser transmission technology has been proven in low-Earth orbit and the moon, this is the first time the technology has been used in deep space. Engineering teams had to overcome significant technical challenges, including precise “direction” technology to aim a laser beam at a target from tens of millions of miles away.

The successful transmission of cat videos from deep space demonstrates the potential for advanced communication systems in space exploration and sets the stage for future complex space missions, such as sending humans to Mars.

