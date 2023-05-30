NASA telescopes join forces to combine multi-wavelength data into purple space | TechNews Technology New Report

The changing images of star clusters, galaxies, and dust and gas clouds are fascinating. If we combine X-ray and infrared light data that are invisible to the naked eye and perform image processing, we can also see the purple space scene from other angles.

Different observatories are responsible for collecting different wavelengths of light, so when their data is combined, it is possible to appreciate the kaleidoscope of colors of the target object. The Chandra X-ray Observatory receives X-rays, the (decommissioned) Spitzer and Webb Space Telescopes receive infrared light, and the Hubble Telescope images primarily in visible light, but occasionally in infrared and ultraviolet light.

Recently, scientists have used NASA’s four space observatories: Webb Space Telescope, Chandra X-ray Observatory, Spitzer Space Telescope, and Hubble Space Telescope to readjust the star cluster NGC 346, spiral galaxy NGC 1672, spiral galaxy M74, This view of nebula M16 reveals these objects like never before.

NGC 346 is a star cluster in the nearby Magellanic Cloud, about 200,000 light-years from Earth. The Webb Space Telescope shows the plumes of gas and dust material used in the formation of stars and planets. The bright spot on the left of the image is related to the Chandra X-ray The remnants of a supernova explosion of a massive star seen together by the observatory. Additionally, the Chandra X-ray Observatory has imaged hot, young, massive stars emitting powerful stellar winds from their surfaces.

▲ NGC 346 star cluster.

NGC 1672 is classified as a barred spiral galaxy by astronomers. The Chandra X-ray Observatory revealed a compact object at the center of the galaxy. Data from the Hubble and Webb telescopes showed dust and gas in the spiral arms.

▲ NGC 1672 galaxy.

The famous Eagle Nebula Messier 16, known as the “Pillars of Creation,” is also in the new image. The Webb Telescope shows a small number of newborn stars shrouded in dark gas and dust. X-rays of young stars.

▲ Pillars of Creation.

About 32 million light-years from Earth, the spiral galaxy Messier 74, also known as the phantom galaxy, was originally named because it is very faint, but new photos give it a new look: Webb telescope maps gas and dust in infrared light, money The Zora data focused on the energetic activity of stars at X-ray wavelengths, while the Hubble optical data showed stars along the dust lanes.

▲ M74 galaxy.

As space telescopes continue to image the universe, the data can be combined in new ways to reveal different aspects of the universe.

(Image source: NASA)