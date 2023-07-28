Home » NASA+, the streaming platform for space lovers …
NASA is preparing to launch its new free streaming platform called NASA+, bringing space to TV and smartphone screens. This streaming service will allow users to follow live broadcasts of space events and access a range of original content on demand.

NASA+, the streaming platform for space lovers

Con NASA+, will have access to exclusive news, interviews with astronauts, extraordinary images and much more. All wrapped up in this new and engaging streaming platform. But as DDay explains, that’s not the only update to NASA’s online presence.

In fact, NASA is also renovating the its website to offer a better user experience to visitors. The nasa.gov site is receiving an adesign updatewith a clearer organization of topics and a common search engine to make it easier to navigate through the numerous missions and projects of the agency.

The beta of the new website is already available to try, showing more immediate access to space news and events. Overall, it feels easier and more intuitive to navigate. With the arrival of NASA+ and the revamped website, NASA is bringing the spatial experience directly in the hands of the enthusiasts.

The new streaming service maybe it will not replace NASA’s YouTube channel right away. But it will allow interesting insights to be presented in an organic way. And unlike several other streaming apps, it will be free. So space lovers will have a new home online – without having to manage a new subscription.

