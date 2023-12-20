NASA transmitted video of a cat more than 30 million kilometers away in space

NASA’s Psyche mission reaches new milestone by sending ultra-high-definition video 31 million kilometers away

NASA has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by successfully transmitting ultra-high-definition video from a record distance of almost 31 million kilometers. The video, featuring an orange tabby cat named Taters, was sent using the agency’s deep space optical communications (DSOC) technology as part of the Psyche mission. This achievement has the potential to revolutionize the way large-scale data is sent from space, opening up new possibilities for future missions, including manned trips to Mars.

The video clip, which was transmitted on December 11, showcases Taters chasing a red dot from a laser pointer. The use of infrared laser technology enabled the transmission to exceed the speed of a broadband internet connection. The signal was emitted from the Psyche probe during its journey towards a metallic asteroid located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

The remarkable efficiency of the transmission, which only took 101 seconds to reach Earth from a distance equivalent to 80 times that between the Earth and the Moon, impressed NASA specialists with its speed. The project’s receiver electronics leader, Ryan Rogalin, described the accomplishment as a “historic milestone” and a significant advance for the space agency’s efforts to improve deep space communication capabilities.

The DSOC team collaborated with JPL’s DesignLab to create the video, which also includes a graphic overlay showing the orbital path of the Psyche probe and cat data such as color, race, and heart rate. The unusual choice of featuring a cat in the video pays tribute to the historical role of cats in broadcast testing, recalling Felix the Cat, who was used in television test broadcasts since 1928.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy emphasized the importance of advancing optical communications as a key element for the agency’s future data transmission needs. The successful test of downloading data at speeds comparable to broadband internet also suggests a promising future for space communications.

The Psyche mission, which continues its six-year journey to the metal-rich asteroid, marks a significant step forward in NASA’s effort to enhance deep space communication capabilities. The agency’s ability to transmit such high-quality video from such a vast distance signifies a major achievement and sets the stage for even more remarkable developments in space technology.

