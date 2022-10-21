NASA announced on the 19th that the Webb Space Telescope captured the magnificent spectacle of the “Pillars of Creation” (right). Pictured left is the first image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995. (Photo: NASA)

NASA said on the 19th that the James Webb Space Telescope captured the splendid spectacle of the “Pillars of Creation,” gigantic clouds of interstellar gas and dust Cylinders filled with young stars that are forming.

The “Pillars of Creation” is one of the most famous and breathtaking cosmic wonders in modern astronomy. After the Hubble Space Telescope first photographed the star birth in 1995, it has become popular in global cultural circles. It’s been a trend, with images of the Pillars of Creation printed on everything from T-shirts to coffee mugs.

The Webb Space Telescope, which replaced Hubble three months ago, captured a stunning new image, showing dense gas and dust in the Eagle Nebula region of Serpens, about 6,500 light-years from Earth. A giant, towering pillar of clouds in which young stars are forming.

In 2014, Hubble again captured a clearer and wider view of the Pillars of Creation, but Webb’s main imaging device, the near-infrared camera (NIRCam), is more sophisticated and can capture what the human eye can’t see, according to AFP and Reuters. In the near-infrared wavelength, the image of the Pillar of Creation covering an area of ​​about 8 light-years was captured. The image has been “converted” into visible light, presenting a colorful wonder.

NASA said the new images “will help researchers improve their models of star formation by more accurately determining the number of newborn stars and the amount of gas and dust in the region.”

The Webb, which entered service in July, is the most powerful space telescope ever built and has released a trove of unprecedented data. The Webb Space Telescope cost $10 billion to build. One of its main goals is to study the life cycles of stars. Another major research focus is exoplanets, planets outside Earth’s solar system.