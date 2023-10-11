NASA Unveils Pristine Asteroid Sample Containing Water and Carbon

NASA Reveals Pristine Asteroid Sample That Could Unlock Secrets of Early Solar System

(CNN) – NASA has unveiled a remarkable asteroid sample that has the potential to provide valuable insights into the early days of our solar system. The rocks and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu are believed to contain water and a significant amount of carbon, raising the possibility that asteroids like Bennu may have brought the building blocks of life to Earth. This sample, which contains nearly 5% carbon by weight, is the largest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever to be brought back to Earth.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed his excitement about the findings, stating, “The first analysis gives us samples that contain abundant water in the form of hydrated clay minerals, and contain carbon both in the form of minerals and organic molecules. This discovery far exceeds our expectations and will help us determine the origin of the elements that could have given rise to life.”

The sample, collected during NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission in October 2020, arrived on Earth in a capsule on September 24. Descending from the spacecraft, it landed in the Utah desert. In the months since, scientists have been meticulously studying the material, which turned out to be more plentiful than anticipated. The results of their analysis were shared during a livestream from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

When OSIRIS-REx approached Bennu three years ago, it deployed a Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) head, which blasted nitrogen gas at the asteroid. This process caused rocks and dust to be released from 50 centimeters below the surface, eventually making their way towards TAGSAM’s head. Additionally, contact platforms on TAGSAM’s surface trapped fine-grained material from Bennu.

The rocks and dust collected hold vital clues about the formation and evolution of Bennu, offering a window into the asteroid’s history. Studying their composition will also assist NASA in devising strategies to potentially deflect asteroids that pose a future threat to Earth.

The journey to obtain this valuable sample has taken seven years since the launch of the OSIRIS-REx mission in 2016. Excitement has been building among scientists, with OSIRIS-REx principal investigator Dante Lauretta having waited nearly 20 years for this moment. Lauretta played a crucial role in developing the mission during its early stages.

Over the next two years, scientists will conduct in-depth analysis of the rocks and soil in a dedicated clean room at the Johnson Space Center. Portions of the sample will also be sent to laboratories worldwide, including mission partners such as the Canadian Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Preserving approximately 70% of the sample intact in storage allows future generations with enhanced technology to glean even more knowledge from this extraordinary find.

The pristine asteroid sample from Bennu serves as a time capsule, offering the opportunity to unlock the mysteries of our solar system’s origins. The scientific community eagerly awaits the remarkable insights that will surely follow from this significant celestial discovery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

