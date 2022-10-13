Taipei time October 12 news,NASA(NASA) announced Tuesday that the agency’s test mission to use a spacecraft to push a distant asteroid out of orbit was a success. The test demonstrated a potential new way to protect Earth from dangerous space meteorites that astronomers may discover in the future.



The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft changed the orbit of a moving target, NASA said Tuesday. “NASA has proven that we are serious defenders of the planet,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson told reporters at a news conference.

On September 26 this year, the refrigerator-sized DART crashed into an asteroid called Dimorphos at a speed of 14,000 miles per hour (about 22,500 kilometers per hour). About the size of a football field, Dimophos orbits a much larger asteroid, Didymos. The momentum from the impact, combined with the recoil of the ejected particles from the collision, greatly Changed the path of “Demophers” in space.

Before the impact, NASA said, “Dedymos” orbited “Diddymos” approximately every 11 hours and 55 minutes. After the impact, according to astronomical observations, the orbital time is now 11 hours and 23 minutes, which is 32 minutes less than before. Now, “Dedymos” orbits slightly closer to “Diddymos.”

“For the first time ever, humans have changed the orbit of a planetary body,” Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said in a news release.

The minimum requirement for a successful DART test to be successful is a trajectory change time of 73 seconds, as measured by NASA, and this mission has greatly exceeded that requirement. The accuracy of the change is plus or minus two minutes. NASA used four optical telescopes along with planetary radar to determine the asteroid’s new orbit.

Demophorus never posed a threat to Earth, it was just a target asteroid that NASA used to demonstrate this push-off technique. If an asteroid similar in size to Demophorus hits a populated area of ​​Earth, it could cause regional damage.

“I think the DART mission has demonstrated that we have the ability to de-orbit even a potentially dangerous asteroid of this size,” Glaz said.

