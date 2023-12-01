NASA warns of effects – Fox Sports

NASA Reports Four Coronal Mass Ejections From Sun, Heading Toward Earth

NASA has reported that four coronal mass ejections (CMEs) have been projected by the Sun this week and are currently traveling towards Earth. The most powerful of these CMEs occurred on Tuesday, November 28 and reached the M9.8 category, which is just two tenths below the most powerful scale, “X”.

All of these ejecta originate from the sunspot known as AR3500. According to NASA, the consequences of these solar storms will begin to be felt on Earth starting November 30, with potential problems in shortwave radio communications in areas of the South Pacific. The peak of the activity is expected to occur on Friday, December 1, 2023, with the energy traveling at 800 km/s and causing the northern lights to be visible much further south than usual.

The CMEs were detected by the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) Satellite and could trigger a G3 (strong) class geomagnetic storm. NASA has warned that these storms have the potential to disrupt electrical networks and cause fluctuations in energy supply. Additionally, satellites orbiting the Earth could also be affected.

The last time a cannibal CME was reported was in mid-July 2023, which was associated with the AR3370 sunspot and did not have serious consequences on Earth. It is estimated that these episodes will occur more frequently starting in the first months of 2025, as the Sun is close to the “solar maximum” of its 11-year cycle.

Stay tuned for updates on the impact of these CMEs on Earth as they approach.