The United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been cooperating with private companies in addition to its own research and development of space technology, such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, and has also funded research projects for some scholars. Recently, NASA’s latest batch of seemingly whimsical projects was officially exposed.

Since 2011, NASA has opened a funding program called NIAC to help some scientists study innovative space technologies in various disciplines. Recently, NASA announced the latest batch of funding list. It has 14 projects approved, many of which are quite surprising. Among them, Congrui Grace Jin of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln proposed an idea to produce building materials on Mars. By attracting fungi and algae to naturally combine and become solid materials after Martian weathering, he “planted” bricks on Mars.

In addition, planetary scientist Quinn Morley proposed a project to develop the AirTitan aircraft, which can be prepared for the Titan satellite of Mars that NASA is planning to land on, can fly freely in the atmosphere, and can glide on rivers, lakes, and even methane lakes. to collect environmental samples. A very novel project is Artur Davoyan from the University of California, Los Angeles. He proposed an ultra-high-speed pellet beam propulsion system, which can send payloads to the outer solar system, namely Bo Neptune and Uranus, to help human beings Explore a boundless universe.

Source : ezone.hk