NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Captures Image of Shining Globular Star Cluster Terzan 12

NASA Releases Stunning Picture of Globular Star Cluster Captured by Hubble Space Telescope

September 11, 2023

Epoch Times reporter Chen Juncun

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has recently released a captivating image of a globular star cluster named Terzan 12, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope on September 7. This cluster, located in the inner part of the Milky Way, is surrounded by gas and dust, yet manages to shine brightly, serving as a prime example of how dust in space affects starlight from background objects.

Globular clusters, as described by NASA, are spherical agglomerations of stars held together by gravity. The density of stars is particularly high in the center of these clusters. Terzan 12 is one of the 150 ancient globular star clusters orbiting the center of the Milky Way, albeit much higher or lower than the plane of the galaxy, resembling bees buzzing around a hive.

Discovered by Turkish-Armenian astronomer Agop Terzan, Terzan 12 is one of 11 star clusters named after him. Its location deep in the Milky Way, within the constellation Sagittarius, means that it is enveloped in gas and dust that absorb and modify the starlight emitted by the cluster.

Situated approximately 15,000 light-years away from Earth, Terzan 12 is separated by a vast expanse of interstellar dust particles. The dust scatters blue light, allowing only redder wavelengths to reach Earth. The interstellar dust clouds exhibit a mottled appearance, causing different areas of the cluster to appear redder than others when observed from our perspective.

The image captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, which is jointly managed by the agency and the European Space Agency (ESA), reveals the presence of bright red stars, several times larger than our sun. These stars are located between Earth and the cluster, and only a few of them are possibly members of the cluster itself. Conversely, the brightest hot blue stars are positioned outside of the cluster, while the cluster itself predominantly contains older stars.

One intriguing anomaly worth noting is the name “Terzan 12,” despite Terzan only discovering 11 star clusters. The ESA clarifies that this discrepancy is due to an error made by Terzan. In 1971, he discovered a star cluster and named it Terzan 11, which was actually Terzan 5, discovered by him in 1968. This confusion led astronomers to convene and ultimately conclude that Terzan 11 did not exist.

The release of this awe-inspiring image serves as a reminder of the vast wonders of our universe and the ongoing exploration and discoveries made by organizations such as NASA and the ESA. As our knowledge of the cosmos expands, so does our appreciation for the intricate beauty hidden within the depths of space.

Editor-in-Chief: Li Ming#

