NASA’s lost tool bag will be visible from Earth

Astronomers predict a highly reflective tool bag to be visible in the night sky over the UK and Europe. The bag was lost during a maintenance spacewalk on the International Space Station, but poses no threat to the station or crew. The bag is expected to be visible for the next few months, and will eventually disintegrate in the Earth’s atmosphere. The International Space Station will also be visible over London and Paris this Tuesday. With space debris constantly orbiting Earth at high speeds, there are multiple locations around the world where the ISS can be detected at different times of the day. This event highlights the ever-growing amount of space debris orbiting Earth, with over 35,000 objects currently being tracked and cataloged by space surveillance networks.

Share this: Facebook

X

