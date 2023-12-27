NASA’s Mars helicopter sets new flight distance record

The North American space agency has reasons to celebrate a new milestone on the red planet. Image of the surface of Mars where Ingenuity’s shadow is projected. If the Artemis mission seeks to return humans to the Moon, future NASA missions have even more ambitious objectives, with the Red planet In the spotlight. At the moment, there are several vehicles that circulate and fly over its surface and the number of vehicles is increasing. straight those they face and milestones that they manage to achieve. Now we explain the last of them.

New record for Ingenuity on Mars

As the official account of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory explained on December 19, the helicopter Ingenuity was preparing for its 69th flight, which would last 131 seconds and a distance traveled, initially, of just over 700 meters.

It has finally been the past December 22nd when the NASA laboratory has published the news that we show you below these lines, in which it shows the first data about the announced flight. On this occasion, the Ingenuity flight number 69 has had a total journey of 705 meters and has been crossing the surface of Mars for 135 seconds. Both figures, by the way, above the forecasts made previously.

‘Tis the season of flying for Ingenuity! The MarsHelicopter completed Flight 69, traveling its longest distance so far at ~2,313 ft (705 m) for 135 seconds. It will attempt Flight 70 no earlier than Dec. 22.

And although we are facing an event that has been described as a milestone, we must not forget that this helicopter has been dubbed as ‘Wright brothers moment’ since we are talking about the first aircraft that has been able to be turned on, controlled and that has flown on a planet other than Earth.

And its figures, so far, are surprising. As of this writing, the Ingenuity helicopter has been capable of flying for more than 125 minutes in total, traveling 16.7 kilometers and reached altitudes that have reached 24 meters high. His job is to serve as an explorer before the Perseverance rover reaches certain regions of Mars, as well as to be the pioneer in aerial exploration of other celestial bodies. And his adventure is not over yet.

