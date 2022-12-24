In order to study the internal structure of the Martian planet, NASA launched the unmanned landing probe “InSight” (InSight) in May 2018, and successfully landed on Mars at the end of November of the same year. Over the past four years, it has made great contributions to human knowledge. Dust gradually covered the body, and the battery was about to run out. “Insight” officially announced its retirement on the 21st, Eastern Time, and at the same time sent back the last photo of Mars to bid farewell to the world.

NASA’s official website pointed out that because the controller tried to contact the “Insight” twice in a row and could not get a response, it was speculated that its solar cells were covered by dust and could not generate electricity and the power storage had bottomed out, and finally made a decision to decommission. The communication with the earth was on December 15th. During these years of operation on Mars, it not only detected the Martian earthquake for the first time, but also allowed humans to discover that Mars is larger and lighter than known, and the core contains more liquid.

In addition, “InSight” also tweeted: “My battery is really low, this may be the last photo I can post back, but don’t worry about me, I have a productive day here Very calm. If I can continue to communicate with the mission team, I will, but I have to say goodbye soon. Thank you all for being with me.” And attach a picture of myself covered in dust, interested readers Please scroll down to see more.

My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send. Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene. If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me. pic.twitter.com/wkYKww15kQ — NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) December 19, 2022

