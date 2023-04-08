NASA’s pollution monitoring instrument TEMPO was launched, and the data collected will be used by the US Environmental Protection Agency and other units. (Picture taken from twitter.com/NASAEarth)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a new NASA device blasted off from Florida on Sunday. The instrument tracks air pollution over North America down to the neighborhood scale, with co-localized data hourly.

Agence France-Presse reported that SpaceX’s Falcon 9 (Falcon 9) rocket was launched at 12:30 a.m. local time (12:30 a.m. on the 7th, Taipei time), sending NASA’s “Tropospheric Emissions: The Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) instrument is in orbit, allowing scientists to monitor air pollution and sources of emissions more widely than ever before.

The data collected by TEMPO will be provided to the US Environmental Protection Agency (US Environmental Protection Agency), the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and other relevant units responsible for dealing with air pollution.

“TEMPO will measure pollution and air quality throughout North America every hour of the day, from Puerto Rico all the way north to the Canadian oil sands,” said Kevin Daugherty, TEMPO project manager.

TEMPO is only the size of a washing machine and has been described as a chemical laboratory in space. It is unique in that it will be placed on an Intelsat communications satellite in geostationary orbit (GEO).

“Geostationary orbit is a very common orbit for weather satellites and communication satellites, but measuring Air quality instruments have never been that high.”

Satellites currently monitoring pollution are located in low Earth orbit, meaning they can only provide observations once a day at a fixed time.

“For example, we can have measurements taken over New York City at 1:30 p.m., but only for one point in the entire day in New York City,” Nolan explained.

“The great benefit of TEMPO is that for the first time we’re able to take hourly measurements across North America, so as long as the sun doesn’t set, we know what’s going on throughout the day.”

In geostationary orbit, about 35,786 kilometers above the equator, TEMPO will move at a speed consistent with the Earth’s rotation, meaning it will always stay over the same spot, such as North America.

Doherty said that the TEMPO instrument will start at the end of May or early June and provide data from October, but the information will not be released until April next year at the earliest. (Translator: Li Jinwei / Verified manuscript: Zhang Zhengqian) 1120407