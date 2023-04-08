Home Technology NASA’s new air pollution monitor takes off for the first time to obtain hourly data from the same place[影] | Technology | WebMD CNA
Technology

NASA’s new air pollution monitor takes off for the first time to obtain hourly data from the same place[影] | Technology | WebMD CNA

by admin
NASA’s new air pollution monitor takes off for the first time to obtain hourly data from the same place[影] | Technology | WebMD CNA

2023/4/7 19:00(Updated 4/7 19:29)

NASA’s pollution monitoring instrument TEMPO was launched, and the data collected will be used by the US Environmental Protection Agency and other units. (Picture taken from twitter.com/NASAEarth)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a new NASA device blasted off from Florida on Sunday. The instrument tracks air pollution over North America down to the neighborhood scale, with co-localized data hourly.

Agence France-Presse reported that SpaceX’s Falcon 9 (Falcon 9) rocket was launched at 12:30 a.m. local time (12:30 a.m. on the 7th, Taipei time), sending NASA’s “Tropospheric Emissions: The Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) instrument is in orbit, allowing scientists to monitor air pollution and sources of emissions more widely than ever before.

The data collected by TEMPO will be provided to the US Environmental Protection Agency (US Environmental Protection Agency), the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and other relevant units responsible for dealing with air pollution.

“TEMPO will measure pollution and air quality throughout North America every hour of the day, from Puerto Rico all the way north to the Canadian oil sands,” said Kevin Daugherty, TEMPO project manager.

TEMPO is only the size of a washing machine and has been described as a chemical laboratory in space. It is unique in that it will be placed on an Intelsat communications satellite in geostationary orbit (GEO).

“Geostationary orbit is a very common orbit for weather satellites and communication satellites, but measuring Air quality instruments have never been that high.”

Satellites currently monitoring pollution are located in low Earth orbit, meaning they can only provide observations once a day at a fixed time.

See also  "Destroy all mankind! "Clone Killing" changed to free operation, Steam and Xbox can be downloaded for free | 4Gamers

“For example, we can have measurements taken over New York City at 1:30 p.m., but only for one point in the entire day in New York City,” Nolan explained.

“The great benefit of TEMPO is that for the first time we’re able to take hourly measurements across North America, so as long as the sun doesn’t set, we know what’s going on throughout the day.”

In geostationary orbit, about 35,786 kilometers above the equator, TEMPO will move at a speed consistent with the Earth’s rotation, meaning it will always stay over the same spot, such as North America.

Doherty said that the TEMPO instrument will start at the end of May or early June and provide data from October, but the information will not be released until April next year at the earliest. (Translator: Li Jinwei / Verified manuscript: Zhang Zhengqian) 1120407

Central News Agency “first-hand news” app

iOS App DownloadAndroid App Download

The text, pictures, and audio and video on this website may not be reproduced, publicly broadcast, or publicly transmitted and utilized without authorization.

You may also like

Sony fears that Microsoft’s takeover of Call of...

Apple is giving Austria’s users a completely new...

Overview of image formats and photo formats

With 4 times real-time graphics processing performance, Huida...

Easter greetings 2023: The most beautiful digital Easter...

Windows 10 21H2 end of support countdown!The official...

Austria ranks 10th worldwide in terms of resource...

Windows 10 21H2 end of support countdown!The official...

Otto offers: Up to 59 percent discount on...

NASA released a new picture of Uranus with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy