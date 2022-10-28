Space is a brutal place, with temperatures fluctuating from below zero to over boiling, but no astronauts or probes have died from this temperature difference because NASA is also very good at developing heating/cooling equipment. Recently, an advanced temperature-control technology developed by NASA for future missions may also make charging electric vehicles faster and easier.

<img src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

Equipment such as nuclear power systems for future lunar and Mars missions, and vapor compression heat pumps supporting lunar and mars bases will all require advanced heat transfer capabilities to properly control heat. Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment) experiments, not only can make space-grade systems more efficient management of temperature, reduce the relevant hardware size and weight, more importantly, the same technology may make electric vehicles on Earth easier to charge.

In August 2021, the FBCE experiment was tested and sent to the International Space Station, with microgravity stream boiling data starting in early 2022.

There are still many challenges that must be overcome before electric vehicles become popularized. First, charging stations need to be deployed along highways and roads to recharge electric vehicles. Second, electric vehicle charging time must be reduced.

An electric vehicle charging system consists of a charging cable with a plug at the end that plugs into the car’s charging port, and current through the cable is sent to the vehicle’s internal battery to power the electric motor. And current passing through any conductor will generate heat, the higher the current, the more heat it will generate, charging station conductors are limited by temperature and usually consist of a bundle of wires, although everyone wants a car like gasoline can be done in 5 minutes Fully charged EV, but want a fast charging system, the charging cable will be very bulky and inconvenient to handle.

In addition, to end a charge in 5 minutes, the charging station needs to provide 1,400 amps of current, which also generates a lot of heat, so we also need better ways to control the temperature.

The FBCE experimental principle of the Purdue University team can be applied to the electric vehicle charging process. Using this new technology, a dielectric (non-conductive) liquid coolant captures the heat generated by the current-carrying conductors through the charging cable, removing up to 24.22 kW of heat and delivering 4.6 times more current than the fastest EV chargers on the market today (2,400 amps), far exceeding the 1,400 amps required to reduce the charging time of an electric vehicle to 5 minutes.

Although fast charging is not the only condition, and battery technology, infrastructure, and charging stations also need major upgrades, taking the lead in reducing the time required to charge electric vehicles will solve a major sticking point and pave the way for wider electric vehicle applications.

(Source of the first image: pixabay)