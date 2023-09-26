NASA’s Osiris-Apex Mission Sets Course to Study and Defend Against Potentially Dangerous Asteroid Apophis

NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission, now renamed Osiris-Apex, is set to embark on another mission after successfully delivering NASA’s first asteroid sample collected in space. The spacecraft will study an asteroid named Apophis, which will approach within 32,187 kilometers of Earth in approximately five and a half years. This proximity will be closer than the satellites orbiting our planet and 10 times closer than the Moon. The asteroid, named after the Egyptian god of chaos and darkness, is believed to be shaped like a peanut and is approximately 366 meters in diameter.

Osiris-Apex, which stands for “Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security-APophis Explorer,” will use Earth’s gravity to enter an orbit around Apophis one hour after it approaches Earth on April 13, 2029. The spacecraft will then study the asteroid for 18 months.

Previously, Osiris-Rex spent seven years on a round trip to the near-Earth asteroid Bennu, during which it inspected, landed on, and collected a sample of the space rock. The sample is now safely at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where scientists will analyze the rocks and soil for insights into the origin of our solar system and the composition of potentially hazardous asteroids.

While Osiris-Apex won’t be able to collect a sample from Apophis due to the inclusion of the sample collection head in the capsule with the Bennu sample, it will use its gas thrusters to kick up dust and small rocks on and below the surface of Apophis for further study.

Apophis is particularly interesting because it is an S-type, or stony, asteroid, unlike Bennu, which is a C-type, or carbonaceous, asteroid. S-type asteroids are composed of silicate and nickel-iron materials, while C-type asteroids are made of clay and silicate rocks. By orbiting near Apophis, Osiris-Apex may reveal valuable information about the surface strength of rocky asteroids and how they endure in the space environment.

In addition to scientific research, the extended mission also aims to enhance Earth defense strategies. Stony asteroids like Apophis belong to the most common class of potentially dangerous asteroids that pose a threat to our planet. The data obtained from studying Apophis up close could help agencies like NASA determine the best approach for deflecting such asteroids in case of a predicted collision course with Earth.

Apophis has gained notoriety as one of the most infamous asteroids since its discovery in 2004. Initially, there were concerns that it could impact Earth in 2029, but subsequent observations ruled out this risk. However, it will still be the closest approach by an asteroid of this size in the past 50 years or the next 100 years. During the 2029 encounter, Apophis will come within one-tenth of the distance between Earth and the Moon, making it visible to the naked eye in Europe and Africa.

Observations of Apophis’ orbit in 2021 have already ruled out the risk of it impacting Earth in 2068. Nevertheless, monitoring the asteroid during and after its close approach in 2029 will allow scientists to assess any changes in its orbit, surface, or rotation rate that could affect its future impact likelihood.

Dani DellaGiustina, principal investigator of Osiris-Apex, expressed excitement about the mission’s expansion. DellaGiustina has a long history with the spacecraft and is also currently serving as the deputy principal investigator for the analysis of the Bennu sample. Dante Lauretta, regents professor of planetary sciences and principal investigator of the Osiris-Rex mission, highlighted DellaGiustina’s pivotal role in the design of a student experiment for the initial version of Osiris.

Overall, the Osiris-Apex mission represents an important step in furthering our understanding of asteroids and their potential impact on Earth while providing valuable insights into the composition and nature of these celestial bodies.

