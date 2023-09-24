NASA’s Osiris-Rex Capsule Successfully Delivers Asteroid Samples from Bennu

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully completed its seven-year journey on Sunday, as it parachuted its first deep-space asteroid samples into the Utah desert. The spacecraft, which flew by Earth, released the sample capsule at a distance of 100,000 kilometers. The small capsule landed hours later on a remote military terrain while the mother ship continued its mission to locate another asteroid.

Scientists estimate that the capsule contains at least a cup of debris from the carbon-rich asteroid, Bennu. However, they won’t know the exact amount until the container is opened. Some debris spilled and floated when the spacecraft collected too many rocks, causing the container lid to jam three years ago during the collection process.

Japan is the only other country to have successfully brought back asteroid samples, collecting about a teaspoon on two asteroid missions. The samples delivered on Sunday by OSIRIS-REx represent the largest haul from beyond the Moon. These preserved building blocks from our solar system’s early days, approximately 4.5 billion years ago, will provide valuable insights into Earth’s formation and the origins of life.

OSIRIS-REx, with a mission cost of $1 billion, began its journey in 2016 and arrived at Bennu in 2018. In 2020, using a long vacuum pole, it scooped up debris from the small, rounded space rock. The spacecraft has traveled 6.2 billion kilometers since its launch.

NASA’s recovery effort in Utah involved helicopters and the setup of a temporary clean room at the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range. The samples will be transported to a new laboratory at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Monday morning, joining the hundreds of kilos of lunar rocks collected during the Apollo missions.

Dante Lauretta, the mission’s lead scientist from the University of Arizona, will accompany the samples to Texas. The container’s opening in Houston in the coming days will be a critical moment as the exact amount of material remains uncertain.

Engineers estimate that the container contains approximately 250 grams (8.82 ounces) of Bennu material, with a margin of error of around 100 grams (3.53 ounces). However, an accurate measurement will take a few weeks, according to NASA senior conservator Nicole Lunning.

NASA plans to hold a public display of the samples in October, allowing the public to witness and appreciate the significance of this mission.

The asteroid Bennu, with a diameter of about a third of a mile (half a kilometer), currently orbits the Sun 81 million kilometers from Earth. It is shaped like a top and is believed to be a fragment of a much larger asteroid.

Osiris-Rex’s close-up observations of Bennu revealed that it is filled with rocks and craters, resembling a pile of rubble. The loose surface led to the spacecraft’s vacuum arm sinking deeper into the asteroid than intended, resulting in an increased amount of collected material and a jammed lid.

These observations may prove crucial as, in 2182, Bennu is predicted to come dangerously close to Earth, with the potential for a collision. The data obtained by Osiris-Rex will play a role in efforts to deflect the asteroid.

Osiris-Rex is now on its way to chase the asteroid Apophis, with an expected arrival in 2029.

NASA’s successful retrieval of samples from Bennu marks the agency’s third return of samples from a robotic mission to deep space. Previous missions include the Genesis spacecraft, which sent back solar wind chunks in 2004 (unfortunately lost on impact), and the Stardust spacecraft, which successfully delivered cometary dust in 2006.

NASA’s plans to return samples from Mars are currently on hold due to cost and complexity concerns raised by an independent review board. The Mars rover Perseverance has been collecting core samples for eventual transport to Earth over the past two years.

The journey to Bennu began in 2016 when the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. It arrived at Bennu in 2018 and spent the next two years surveying the asteroid’s surface before attempting to collect samples. Despite the lid jamming incident, the spacecraft embarked on its journey back to Earth in May 2021, carrying the capsule containing the remains of Bennu for delivery to NASA.

