NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Prepares for First Asteroid Sample Return

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, which landed on the asteroid Bennu three years ago and collected a sample of its surface rocks, is now entering its final phase. In preparation for its return to Earth, the mission team recently traveled to the Department of Defense training center in Utah to practice collecting samples. This is the same location where the return probe will drop the container with real samples.

On September 24, the OSIRIS-REx probe will drop the sample capsule, which will deploy a parachute and descend onto a designated area within the Utah desert. Upon landing, the NASA team will swiftly retrieve the container and transport it to a sterile laboratory to ensure the samples remain uncontaminated.

To simulate the process, the team collected a soil sample from Salt Lake City, located 128km away, and deposited the capsule in the desert. The capsule was then transported by helicopter to a temporary sterile laboratory on the military base. Additionally, soil and air samples will be collected around the drop point to identify any potential contaminants.

Recovering material from an asteroid is a first for NASA, although the Japanese Space Agency’s Hayabusa mission achieved this feat in June of last year. The OSIRIS-REx Mission, launched on September 8, 2016, made its encounter with the asteroid Bennu in October 2020 before successfully collecting samples. The scientists hope to analyze these samples to uncover the basic ingredients for life and gain insights into how they may have arrived in our Solar System.

After depositing its sample, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue its exploration journey to study the asteroid Apophis in 2029. NASA is eagerly anticipating the delivery of the first asteroid sample next month and is taking every precaution to ensure its safe arrival.