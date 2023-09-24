NASA’s Osiris-Rex Spacecraft Set to Land in Utah Desert with Largest Asteroid Sample Ever

The seven-year voyage of the NASA spacecraft, Osiris-Rex, is set to reach its final destination on the 24th as it lands in the Utah desert, bringing with it the largest asteroid sample ever collected. Pictured here is the asteroid Bennu, composed of 12 PolyCam images collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft on December 2, 2018, from a range of 15 miles.

Scientists are highly optimistic about the potential of this sample, as it is expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of the solar system and the habitability of Earth. The space capsule released by Osiris-Rex will have to endure scorching temperatures during its final descent through the Earth’s atmosphere. Despite the risks involved, NASA is hopeful that it will make a soft landing at the military test site in northwest Utah at around 9 a.m. local time.

Launched in 2016, Osiris-Rex has spent four years collecting approximately 250 grams of dust samples from the rocky surface of the asteroid Bennu. According to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, this relatively small sample size should still provide valuable information about the types of asteroids that pose a threat to Earth and offer insights into the early history of the solar system.

The significance of this sample is highlighted by NASA scientist Amy Simon, who stated that it is the largest sample brought back to Earth since the moon rocks obtained by the Apollo mission. However, she also acknowledges the challenges involved in returning the space capsule safely.

The plan is for Osiris-Rex to release the capsule from an altitude of over 108,000 kilometers, four hours before landing. The final 13 minutes of descent will be the most critical, as the capsule hurtles downward at speeds exceeding 27,000 miles per hour and temperatures reaching as high as 2,760 degrees Celsius. Military sensors will closely monitor the descent, and two parachutes will be deployed to slow down the capsule. In the event of parachute failure, a “hard landing” may occur.

In the event that the landing zone is deemed to be missed, NASA controllers retain the option to cancel the release of the capsule at the last minute. If successful, Osiris-Rex will retain the sample and orbit the sun once again, with the next opportunity for landing not expected until 2025. Should the mission go as planned, the spacecraft will then set its sights on another asteroid.

The final stages of this mission are eagerly anticipated by scientists and space enthusiasts alike, as the sample brought back to Earth has the potential to unlock many mysteries about our solar system and the origins of our planet.

