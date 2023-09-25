NASA’s Psyche Spacecraft to Launch Aboard SpaceX Falcon Heavy for Asteroid Exploration

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft is all set to embark on a groundbreaking mission to explore the massive asteroid Psyche, and it will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The launch is scheduled for October 5 at 10:34 a.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Psyche, also known as 16 Psyche, is one of the largest M-type asteroids and is estimated to make up 0.6% of all objects in the asteroid belt. Discovered by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis on March 17, 1852, it was named after Psyche, the ancient Greek mythological embodiment of the soul.

Once it overcomes Earth’s gravity, the Psyche spacecraft will utilize solar electric thrust to embark on a six-year journey towards the asteroid. Positioned between Mars and Jupiter, Psyche is expected to be reached by the spacecraft in 2026.

Scientists believe that Psyche may have originated from the iron-nickel core of an early planet or experienced the seepage of molten iron through a thin mantle during its formation. However, the primary objective of the mission is not to mine the asteroid but to study it in orbit. This will allow researchers to gain a better understanding of the composition and components of Earth’s core.

The asteroid takes around five Earth years to complete one orbit around the sun. Its closest distance to Earth is approximately three times the distance between Earth and Mars. The lead researcher emphasizes that the mission’s purpose is purely for scientific exploration, not for financial gain.

The upcoming launch of the Psyche spacecraft marks a significant milestone in space exploration. By studying this unique asteroid, scientists hope to unearth valuable insights into the origins and evolution of our own planet.