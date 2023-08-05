NASA’s Voyager 2 Space Probe Resumes Communication with Earth after Weeks of Silence

Title: NASA’s Voyager 2 Resumes Communication with Earth After Weeks of Silence

Subtitle: Space probe back on track after an error in antenna orientation is corrected

Date: [current date]

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA’s Voyager 2 space probe, which has been exploring interstellar space for over four decades, has regained contact with mission control on Earth. Following an error that caused a communications blackout for several weeks, engineers at the California Jet Propulsion Laboratory resolved the issue by correcting the alignment of Voyager 2’s antenna.

The incident occurred two weeks ago when an incorrect command was sent to the spacecraft, inadvertently repositioning its antenna away from Earth. To rectify the situation, NASA’s Deep Space Network issued a new order on Wednesday, instructing Voyager 2’s antenna to be reorientated towards Earth using the most powerful transmitter available on a satellite dish in Australia. Remarkably, a mere 2-degree adjustment in the antenna’s alignment proved sufficient.

The command had to travel a staggering distance of more than 19 billion kilometers (12 billion miles) to reach Voyager 2, resulting in an 18-hour delay before NASA could confirm its reception. However, the long wait for confirmation ended on Friday as the space probe began transmitting data once again.

Overjoyed by the successful reestablishment of contact, Suzanne Dodd, project director, expressed her relief, saying, “I just sort of sighed. I melted into the chair.” Linda Spilker, project scientist, jubilantly added, “Voyager is back.”

Voyager 2, launched in 1977 with the mission of investigating the outer solar system, has surpassed all expectations by venturing into interstellar space. Its twin spacecraft, Voyager 1, which was launched just two weeks later, currently holds the record for being the farthest space probe from Earth, located around 24 billion kilometers (15 billion miles) away and still in communication with NASA.

This recent incident highlights the continued success of NASA’s Voyager mission, a testament to the engineering marvels achieved by the space agency. The Voyager probes have provided unparalleled insight into our solar system and beyond, with both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 continuing to operate and deliver valuable scientific data even after more than four decades in space.

The successful restoration of communication with Voyager 2 reaffirms NASA’s commitment to pushing boundaries and extending humanity’s reach into the cosmos. As the Voyager probes continue their awe-inspiring journey through space, scientists eagerly anticipate the data that these resilient spacecraft will transmit back to Earth, enriching our understanding of the universe.

##-

Disclaimer: The Associated Press (AP) Department of Health and Science is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP assumes full responsibility for all published content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

