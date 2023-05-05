Natasha Perfetti will lead marketing & communication of SB Italia

The manager, formerly of Toshiba and Lenovo, joins the company with the role of head of marketing and communication activities in order to improve the brand awareness of SB Italia, and enhance its positioning on the national market

In a historic phase of great development, the Digital Innovation Company SB Italy announces the appointment of a new one responsible for marketing and communication activities. Is called Natasha Perfettiwho just spent nearly four years in the Lenovo as marketing manager for the Italian market. In his curriculum there is also a long experience in Toshibawhere he served from 2007 to 2015 with leadership responsibilities in communications and marketing.

SB Italia strengthens front line Management

Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer Massimo Missagliathe manager will be responsible for defining the marketing and communication strategy of SB Italy aiming at improve brand awareness it’s at enhance positioning of the company in the national market.

“SB Italia is in an important phase of its growth on the market and open and transparent dialogue with Customers, Partners and stakeholders is fundamental at this moment – he comments Massimo Missaglia – We have decided to strengthen our Management to support our approach oriented towards proximity to territories and publics and the enhancement of the culture of innovation. I welcome Natasha Perfetti within our entrepreneurial and managerial context, sure that her experience and resourcefulness will help SB Italia to reach new opportunities”.

Natasha Perfetti is the new Marketing & Communication manager

With over 25 years of career in marketing, trade, communication and digital strategies in multinational companies in the world of innovation such as Lenovo and Toshiba, Natasha Perfetti boasts consolidated experience in integrated marketing policies and in developing partnerships with prestigious reference companies for corporate stakeholders. Among her most recent successes, the inauguration of Spazio Lenovo in Milan, an ecosystem of digital innovation.

“I accepted this new professional challenge with great enthusiasm – says Natasha Perfetti – My commitment will be focused on further strengthening marketing strategies, with a view to maximizing investments, enhancing partnerships and collaborations, increasing market knowledge of our solutions ”.