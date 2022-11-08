Listen to the audio version of the article

L’Aquila will host, on 1 and 2 December next, the 20th edition of the National Innovation Award (Pni) in which the 67 innovative projects that have passed the selection of the StartCup, the regional competitions linked to the Italian universities and public research bodies associated with PniCube.

The best hi-tech business projects born from the research of 53 universities and university incubators in 16 regions of Italy access the national final.

Promoted by PniCube, this year the Pni is organized by the University of L’Aquila in collaboration with the Gran Sasso Science Institute (Gssi) and the Innovalle Association. The University is the leader of the project “Vitality – Ecosystem innovation, digitization and sustainability for the widespread economy in Central Italy”, approved by Miur as part of the Pnrr and developed by the Hub of Abruzzo Marche Umbria and by the Universities of the three Regions. Among the objectives, that of supporting the development of new business models, enabled by 5G, relating to the issue of infrastructure, environment and city safety, through the use of solutions based on iot, AI and with specific attention to cybersecurity theme.

The 67 finalists from all over Italy will compete for 4 sectoral prizes of 25,000 euros each – Iren Cleantech & Energy, Ict, Industrial and Life Sciences-MedTech – and the title of absolute winner of the Pni 2022, which will guarantee the academic institution of origin Pni Champions Cup.

New this year, the Green & Blue Award, aimed at projects potentially capable of significant impact on climate change, capable of integrating innovation, technology, protection and enhancement of natural resources, in order to generate economic growth and environmental protection.