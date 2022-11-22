Data is actually flowing around us, trying to pick up the signal and weave it into a scene. In the digital age, huge amounts of data become visual and readable information through analysis and organization, calculation and order establishment from a specific perspective, just like the savior Neo in “The Matrix”, everything is information presented as a stream. Although we are not saviors, artists can also use algorithms to sort out, put forward their own views, use information as fuel to drive works, visualize data, or use light or sound to transform into scenes.

“2023 Taiwan International Light and Shadow Art Festival” takes “Data Scenery” as the proposition, discusses how data becomes the foundation behind supporting and driving artworks in the development of contemporary technology and art, and brings flow and diversity to the performance of artworks sex. It is expected to invite nine groups of domestic and foreign artists from Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Ukraine/Spain to participate in the exhibition, including six groups of Taiwanese artists including Wang Liansheng, Cai Yiting, Zhang Xinyu, Cai Ning, 404N.F and Erjin, as well as Chuck Lieberman (Zachary Lieberman, USA), Kasahara ShunichiKanda RyuHigara (Japan), Iury LECH (Ukraine/Spain)Wu Bingsheng (Taiwan) and other three groups of foreign artists. Among them, Chuck Lieberman’s “Reflection Studies” (Reflection Studies), Kasahara Shunichi, Kanda Ryu, and Higa’s “Fragment Shadow” (Fragment Shadow) and Wang Liansheng’s “Non-Euclidean Geometry Extension Postulate” are all audience intervention calculation data , and interact with the works to produce the best expression of artistic content; Zhang Xinyu’s “Noise of Trees” and Cai Ning’s “Whispering” use sensors to detect biological information of plants or viewers, and convert sensory information into visual light and shadow, and Produce the wave transmission of sound and light; Cai Yiting’s “Planting Light・Flower” and 404N.F’s “Green Terrace” use data to reflect the volume of sculptures, creating volumes of light and scenery everywhere, with breathing rhythms, as if using data Creatures born for nourishment; Erjin’s “Frontier One” uses website data information with huge traffic on the Internet as material, and uses 5G network to capture data in real time to describe a sci-fi space station where reality and virtuality intersect , and the audience uses mobile devices to participate in the depiction of the scenery; Yuri Leh and Wu Bingsheng’s “Time Quantum of Light” will bring Spain-Taiwan remote co-performance, and use 5G low-latency real-time communication to build a Multi-channel immersive audiovisual productions. The nine creations will be located in the outdoor park of the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts and in the indoor U-108 SPACE, reflecting each other and constructing a splendid data scene.

Curators｜Ye Tinghao, Qiu Zhiyong



Artists｜Liancheng Wang (Taiwan), Xinyu Zhang (Taiwan), Yiting Cai (Taiwan), Ning Cai (Taiwan), Erjin (Taiwan) and 404N.F (Taiwan), Chuck Lieberman (USA), Shunichi KasaharaKanda Ryu＼Hikara (Japan), Yuri Leh (Ukraine/Spain)＼Bingsheng Wu (Taiwan)



Exhibition time｜2022/12/3 (Sat)-2023/2/5 (Sun)



Outdoor Exhibition 5PM-10PM



Indoor Exhibition Tuesday-Friday 9AM-5PM, Saturday-Sunday 9AM-6PM



Venue｜National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts Outdoor Plaza, U-108 SPACE

Guiding Unit｜Ministry of Culture



Organizer｜National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts



Executive unit｜Uniform production

