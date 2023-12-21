Home » Nature Magazine reveals the scientific topics to follow in 2024
Technology

Nature Magazine reveals the scientific topics to follow in 2024

by admin
Nature Magazine reveals the scientific topics to follow in 2024

Prestigious science magazine Nature has released a list of topics on which science will focus in the year 2024. Among the most notable events being predicted are the rapid advances in the field of artificial intelligence and technologies in space science.

Next year, scientists are looking to the release of GPT-5, which is expected to feature more advanced capabilities than its predecessor, GPT-4. The next iteration of Google’s DeepMind artificial intelligence tool, AlphaFold, is also set to be released in 2024. Researchers are hoping that these advancements will be able to model interactions between molecules with atomic precision, potentially opening new possibilities in drug design and discovery.

In space science, the Vera C. Rubin observatory in Chile is expected to begin using its powerful eight-meter telescope and the Simons Observatory is on track to be completed. The Simons Observatory’s next generation telescopes will be equipped with 50,000 detectors, 10 times more than other similar projects underway.

Also, in 2024, the non-profit organization World Mosquito Program will begin producing disease-fighting mosquitoes in Brazil. These mosquitoes are infected with a bacterial strain that prevents them from transmitting pathogenic viruses and could potentially protect up to 70 million people from diseases such as dengue and Zika.

Additionally, the US Government is funding trials for three new generation vaccines against COVID-19. Two of these vaccines are intranasal and aim to prevent infection against new variants of the coronavirus, while the third, an mRNA vaccine, boosts antibodies and T cell response, providing long-lasting immunity against a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants.

See also  This year's Game Awards will be "significantly shorter" - Gamereactor

In addition to scientific advancement in artificial intelligence and space, 2024 is set to see the return of manned lunar missions. NASA’s Artemis II, scheduled to be launched next November, will lay the foundations for subsequent missions to explore the surface of the Moon and potentially pave the way for future manned Mars explorations. Other lunar missions include China’s Chang’e-6 lunar sample return mission.

Furthermore, in early 2024, European researchers are planning to launch the first exascale supercomputer in Europe. The supercomputer is expected to perform a quintillion calculations per second and will be used for various research purposes, including creating models of the human heart and brain for medical purposes.

These ambitious predictions reveal an exciting year on the frontier of scientific advancement.

You may also like

The microprocessor war: who are the protagonists of...

LG announces new UltraGear OLED display screen for...

Finnish prisoners employed to train AI and other...

reveals how his band made $2 million from...

X, problems accessing Elon Musk’s social media

Pre-orders are now open for the Blasphemous II...

Insta360 X3 – Tech Cycling

Technological revolution on the horizon

The future taking off vertically with Mundys

VESA launches AdaptiveSync and MediaSync certification for gaming...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy