- Naughty Dog confirmed that the PC version of “The Last of Us” will be on the PC platform in March next year | United News Network United News Network
- “The Last of Us Part I” will land on PC in March next year, and another PlayStation exclusive masterpiece will be available on Steam Techbang
- The remake of “The Last of Us” will be launched on the PC platform in March next year to expand Sony’s game development market Cool3c
- Dead and dead “Return of Death” PC version launched in the first half of 2023 4Gamers
- “The Last of Us Part I” will land on PC on March 4, 2023 Engadget Chinese version
- View full story on Google News