Now the focus of Naughty Dog (naughty dog ​​studio) is nothing more than the news of the sequel of “The Last of Us” (The Last of Us) and the related publicity of the live-action series, and the series of stories and development director Neil Druckmann’s every move, He is still the focus of the player community, because he is the core of the development of the game story. Now he is interviewed and revealed that he is interested in other game narrative methods, and also talked about the creation process of “The Last of Us Part II”.

According to The Washington Post, Neil expressed his interest in minimalist storytelling styles like “Elden’s Ring”, and admitted that when writing “The Last of Us Part II”, they avoided Play it safe—let Joel and Ellie continue the adventure.

“I’ve recently become interested in games like Elden’s Circle and INSIDE, which don’t rely on traditional narrative methods to tell their stories,” said Neil. “Some of the best narrative performances in The Last of Us It’s in the cutscenes, and most of the rest is in the game, like moving to other places, and understanding the history of the area through observation.”

“For me now, one of the joys I have in games is seeing games made trusting their fans to find clues, rather than taking your hand along the way, and that kind of narrative makes me very yearning.” Neil Emphasis: “But that doesn’t mean we won’t have dialogue or cutscenes, which are one of the tools you use to develop a game… and I think there are ways to make the story better, at least in some of our The Naughty Dog game would come in handy.”

Of course, FromSoftware and Naughty Dog have completely different directions in game design concepts, but if the concept of “The Last Survivor” uses the story description of the minimalist narrative style of “Elden’s Ring”, it is likely to be used in the future. presented in the sequel.

However, this seems to depend on the expectations of the player community for the trilogy. After the “Jorph Ball” storm, many players are still dissatisfied with the development of the story, and Neil said in an interview that the original They could play it safe, but they didn’t.

“What I’ve learned over the years is that… if we can create with passion, we can achieve more. If we let it go, I’m probably working on Attack on Thylacine 17 by now…”

“When I was working on The Last of Us, I didn’t think it was going to be that big of a deal, I just didn’t think it was going to work. But it did. Again, I think the key is because what we do is A game that gets the whole studio excited.” Neil continued, “So when you’re talking about a sequel to The Last of Us, I think it’s safest to do another Joel and Ellie adventure. , but I think that will hold us back…”

“We built a title that the team loved so much and I’m so proud of, and it was a massive success. It’s not about maximizing profits, we’re earning enough money to be able to develop games again. As an artist , you want to reach a wider audience…then, until you achieve enough and grow your business, you bring in more people to create with. That’s where we are now.”