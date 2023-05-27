Naughty Dog Says ‘The Last of Us’ Standalone Multiplayer Needs More Polishing Time

The Last of Us

At the PlayStation Showcase event earlier this week, one of Sony’s key partners, Naughty Dog, did not bring news related to the standalone multiplayer game of The Last of Us, as many players were hoping for. A few days later, the studio said via Twitter that “as development progresses,” it realized that “what this work needs most right now is more time.” In other words, at next month’s Summer Game Fest or the 10th anniversary of the first “The Last of Us” landing on PS3, we probably won’t hear any news about the new game.

It is worth mentioning that shortly after Naughty Dog’s statement came out, Bloomberg broke the news that it had learned from multiple informants that the studio had actually reconsidered the feasibility of a standalone multiplayer game for The Last of Us. It is said that although the project has not been cancelled, many developers who originally joined have been reassigned to other works. Before Naughty Dog completes the evaluation to decide the next direction, there will be only a “small team” in charge of the project.

In addition, Sony seems to have asked its own Bungie studio to evaluate the work Naughty Dog has done on the multiplayer game of “The Last of Us”. Bungie now has doubts about the game’s long-term retention, and considering its success with the Destiny series, Sony’s opinion should be of great value. Finally, in addition to The Last of Us, Naughty Dog has confirmed that it is working on several new titles, including a new single-player game. There are still very few details about it, and the official said it will “share it with you as soon as possible.”