Naughty-looking dog references The Office in The Last of Us Part 1.

Naughty-looking dog references The Office in The Last of Us Part 1.

Fans have found a reference to The Office (US version) in Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us: Part One. This is a building on the Pittsburgh level, the layout of which can only be described as an homage to Dundee Mifflin’s Scranton branch.

We shouldn’t say this isn’t a direct 1:1 replica, as there’s obviously some creative freedom, but any fan of the show will clearly notice Pam’s curved reception desk, Michael’s office adjoining the conference room, and Jim’s And Dwight’s batch of desks (even if only Dwight’s desks are left here – it’s certainly a doomsday world). There is also a corridor leading to the office entrance, where the sofa is placed in the same position.

It should be known that not everything is where it should be, as the accounting block is apparently not accurately reflected here.

Check out the video showing this in the post embedded below, and let us know if you think this is a reference to the beloved sitcom.

