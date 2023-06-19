NAVI Javelins Crowned Champions of All-Women CS:GO Tournament at Gamers Without Borders

NAVI Javelins, a new power in the world of eSports, has arisen. This powerful team just won a game-changing victory at the Gamers Without Borders event in Saudi Arabia, where they won the first-ever women-only CS:GO tournament. The NAVI Javelins are from Ukraine and represent the prestigious organization Natus Vincere. They demonstrated their ability in the Final by defeating the Swedish team Ninjas in Pyjamas with a 3-0 scoreline. Notably, their portion of the $2.5 million prize fund will be devoted toward humanitarian help, allowing NAVI Javelins to support a charitable organization of their choice instead of claiming the monetary reward for themselves.

Ukrainian Team with All-Polish Roster Dominates the Inaugural Women’s GWB Event

Natus Vincere was founded in Ukraine in 2009 and has since grown to become one of the most well-known and successful eSports organizations in the world. The organization’s women’s eSports squad is named as the NAVI Javelins, indicating their relationship with the prestigious brand. This outstanding team is made up of skilled female players from Poland, led by captain Wiktoria “vicu” Janicka, and is coached by Adrian “AlcesT” Chyziak. Angelika “Angelka” Kozlowska, Hania “Hanka” Pudlis, Karolina “Liina” Kasprzyk, and Martyna “LETi” Owsik round out the team, each bringing their own talents to the game.

Their recent performance in Gamers Without Borders’ inaugural women’s CS:GO tournament demonstrated their amazing ability. Armed with brilliant skill and coordination, the NAVI Javelins triumphed in the grand finals, defeating the favored Ninjas in Pyjamas 3-0 in a best-of-five match. Consequently, they won the coveted $1,000,000 grand prize, which they will donate to a charity near and dear to their hearts.

NAVI Javelins’ victory in the Gamers Without Borders female CS:GO tournament serves as an encouragement to aspiring female gamers, encouraging them to actively join and excel in the world of eSports.

Rise of Women’s eSports: A Global Phenomenon

In the world of eSports, a huge gender wage discrepancy exists, with only three female players earning more than $100,000 throughout their careers by 2023. Sasha “Scarlet” Hostyn from Canada leads the pack with approximately $450,000. Male eSports player Jonas “N0tail” Sundstein, on the other hand, has earned over $7 million over his professional career.

However, the picture is changing, and we can expect these figures to balance in the near future. As the number of female gamers increases, so will their earning potential. This expansion is based on the growing global popularity of eSports among women. Women’s participation in eSports is increasing globally, which is encouraging. According to Statista, women account for over one-third of the eSports viewership in nations like as South Korea, China, and the United Kingdom. Notably, the Arab area, particularly Saudi Arabia, has seen a significant increase in the popularity of women’s eSports, indicating a developing trend in this lively and inclusive gaming community.

Women Players from Saudi Arabia to Take Over the World Of eSports

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently unveiled a national strategy aimed at transforming Saudi Arabia into a worldwide eSports hub. Both video gaming and gambling are already highly popular in the Gulf region, A large number of Arab players currently gamble/bet on eSports at sites such as www.arabwinners.com. The project will see the country invest approximately $13.5 billion in these two industries, creating nearly 40,000 new jobs. Some of those job opportunities would fall under the heading of professional eSports, and a large number of those occupations would almost certainly be filled by women.

Saudi Arabia, like many other Middle Eastern countries, is home to numerous successful female eSports players, many of whom have already won renowned events.

Yagmur “Smurfette” Gunduz and Laila “Lululunaa” Salhi are the Middle East and North Africa’s most popular female eSports athletes. They also have a large following on streaming services, though nowhere like the popularity of Imane “Pokimane” Anys. Despite having lived in Canada since her childhood, Pokimane was born in Morocco and is extremely proud of her background. Her success in the eSports world has motivated females from her own country and nearby countries to emulate her.

Najd Fahad, a Saudi-based player who rose to fame due to her exceptional FIFA skills, is another significant person in the MENA region’s women’s eSports. Then there’s Maryam “Mary Gaming” Maher, a Bahraini teen generally recognized as one of Valorant’s future stars. Madiha “Madi” Naz, a Lol player from the UAE, is also worth mentioning, as are many, many others.

Final Thoughts

The success of NAVI Javelins in the Gamers Without Borders all-women CS:GO competition illustrates the growing importance of women’s eSports. The growing popularity of women’s eSports worldwide gives prospects for increased involvement and exposure as the gender gap in eSports earnings rapidly decreases. Saudi Arabia’s investment in eSports demonstrates the global rise of women’s participation in business. The victory of the NAVI Javelins and the achievements of female Middle Eastern players inspire future generations, paving the path for a more inclusive and robust eSports community.

