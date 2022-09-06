File size and SSD capacity has been an issue throughout a generation as games get bigger and SSDs are really expensive. The Xbox Series X gives you 802 usable gigabits, the PlayStation 5 gives you 667 usable gigabits, and the Xbox Series S gives you 364 usable gigabits.

It’s easy to see why this is a problem, when the preload for NBA 2K23 turns out to be 152 gigabits for the Xbox Series X. And this comes without any patches, content updates or DLC. Last year was also pretty bad, as the NBA 2K22 file size for the Xbox Series X was 116 gigabytes, but Visual Concepts somehow managed to increase that by 36 gigabytes, a file size itself larger than many AAAs today Games are bigger.

While we don’t yet know the file size of NBA 2K23 for PC and Playstation 5, it’s usually on the same court (or in this particular case, it could technically be on the same basketball court), while NBA 2K22 is 109-110 gigabytes bytes, compared to the aforementioned 116 gigabytes for the Xbox Series X.

Thanks MP1st