NearDrop realizes that Android can also use the proximity sharing function to wirelessly share files to macOS

We have previously introduced a free tool “AndDrop” that allows Android to transfer files to macOS wirelessly through AirDrop. Although it is very useful, some people may still not like this operation process, so this article will come again Recommend another NearDrop free tool, which is different from AndDrop in that it allows you to directly use Android’s built-in “Proximity Sharing” function to wirelessly transfer files to macOS. For friends who often use the Proximity Sharing function , should like it more.

  • Click me to go to the NearDrop download page

NearDrop is a free open source tool, shared on GitHub, click the link above to enter the download page, select “NearDrop.app.zip” this one:
After downloading and decompressing, the message “NearDrop cannot be opened because Apple cannot check for malware” will pop up when you open it for the first time. Click here first:
Open the settings, select “Privacy and Security” on the left, and under the security on the right menu, you will see that “NearDrop” is blocked and cannot be used because it is not from a recognized developer. Press the bottom right to force open:
Will ask for a passcode or use Touch ID:
So you can start using:
The pop-up NearDrop notification suggests “Allow”, because this tool does not have a user interface, it runs directly in the background, so when a file arrives, the notification will pop up, and you can quickly click to accept:
There is this icon in the toolbar on the upper right, but only the Quit NearDrop stop function, and the others cannot be adjusted. Let’s see if other adjustable new functions will be added in the new version in the future:
Before using it, it should be noted that although Google’s Nearby Share can initiate pairing and transfer files through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Direct and other connection standards, this tool currently only supports Wi-Fi, which means that the two devices must be connected at the same time. Under one Wi-Fi network, different networks will not be able to see it. In addition, the pairing time and transfer speed are a bit slower than the official Nearby Share, but not too much slower. In my test, the file transfer is completed in an instant.

Open the Android Files App, enter the “Proximity Sharing” menu, and click “Send”:
After selecting the file you want, this menu will pop up when you use it for the first time, just click to open:
Then you will see your Mac device below, mine is MacBook Pro, click it:
The Mac will pop up a notification. The PIN is mainly used for confirmation. You don’t need to enter anything. After confirming that it is correct, open the option in the lower right corner, and then select Accept:
After the transfer is complete, the file will be stored in the download project:
The icon around the Files App will also turn green:
At present, it only supports Android proximity sharing to Mac devices, and it cannot be reversed.

