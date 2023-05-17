Nearly 60% of Pixel users want to change jobs! Foreign media point 2 reason “Google can’t keep fans”

(Photo/AFP)

Google can’t keep Pixel phone users? According to the latest survey report by the research organization Statista, nearly 60% of Google users consider switching to other brands for their next mobile phone. Compared with Apple and Samsung fans, there is a significant gap in loyalty. Foreign media 9to5google also analyzed two major reasons.

Statista asks mobile phone users in the United States, will the next mobile phone change brand? Apple iPhone users are still the most loyal group, nearly half (49%) said it was “unlikely”, and only 34% thought they would consider quitting. Samsung is similar to Apple, with 44% saying they will not change brands and 34% considering it. However, Google has as many as 57% of users who think they will switch to other brands, and only 26% choose to stay with Pixel phones.

9to5google pointed out that existing Pixel users may encounter some bad experiences, such as some random software bugs and disasters, especially the network connection and heating of Pixel 6, which has always been a problem that Google cannot solve. In addition, the old Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 have been gradually phased out, and Google has not extended the software support time.

Some netizens said that Google’s trade-in offer for Pixel is not as generous as other brands. Some people also think that Pixel’s exclusive software features are not enough to be the main reason for staying. Some netizens mentioned that Pixel phones have had some hardware disasters in the past. Compared with flagships of the same level, there seems to be a more ideal choice.

