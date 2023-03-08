Home Technology Necrosmith’s sequel “Necrosmith 2” is highly praised by Steam, and the appearance rate of cross-species fighters fights day and night | Game Corner | Digital
Technology

Russian multinational game developer Alawar Premium released a new roguelike tower defense adventure game “Necrosmith 2” (temporary translation, Necromancer 2). The previous game “Necrosmith” has accumulated nearly 3,500 reviews on Steam since July last year. The pixel-style “Necromancer Simulator” theme, the sequel’s screen is exquisitely upgraded, and it emphasizes the biome automatically generated by the computer, adding a day and night cycle time system, and retaining the player’s favorite custom white cat.

Figure / Necrosmith 2

Previously only supported Simplified Chinese, “Necrosmith 2” supports Traditional Chinese interface and subtitles. It is expected to be on Steam in 2023. Continuing the setting, the player will become a necromancer, leading an army of undead to fight against the enemy, and can freely combine various fantasies The body of the creature creates cross-species fighters from the head, torso, arms to feet and other parts. At the same time, it unlocks countless attacks and skill combinations to overcome obstacles. The body values ​​​​of hybrid fighters will also change according to the “parts” used.

In the previous game, players sent monsters from the Necromancer to explore the world, collect corpse materials, and upgrade defenses to block incoming enemies. The protagonist of the new game is more ambitious, trying to fight against the giant monsters “Titans” who can easily destroy towers. It is necessary to expand the army to gradually capture the enemy’s base and add more in-depth strategic elements.

Figure / Necrosmith 2
Figure / Necrosmith 2

Another new element of “Necrosmith 2” is the day and night alternation system. The developer expanded the time setting of the previous game. During the day, those living with the sun as their allies will hunt demons and ghosts at this time, but zombies will become stronger under the cover of night, so players Be prepared during the day, and even have a chance to create a titan counterattack.

See also  Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is the last hurdle | TechNews Technology News

Figure / Necrosmith 2
Figure / Necrosmith 2

On the other hand, “Necrosmith 2” strengthens the world automatically generated by the computer. It is said that dozens of biomes are included. As more maps are explored, players must choose the appropriate parts to combine fighters in order to conquer mountains, rapids, dense forests and Different terrains such as lava.

Figure / Necrosmith 2
Figure / Necrosmith 2

Figure / Necrosmith 2
Figure / Necrosmith 2

