Friday, December 2nd is arguably the last big day for gaming industry launches of 2022. While December promises some exciting releases, that day saw Callisto, Need for Speed ​​Unbound and Marvel’s Midnight Sun drop simultaneously, and despite that, only one game managed to break the U.K. Top 10 boxed sales charts.

And, as Gamesindustry.biz reports, it’s The Callisto Agreement, which rose to sixth place on the list, with a release that outsold both Saints Row and Gotham Knights during launch week.

As for Need for Speed ​​and Marvel’s Midnight Sun, the latter is number 26 on the list (although this can be attributed to the fact that the game is primarily geared towards PC gamers), while the former is only number 17 on the list bit. While these numbers don’t take into account digital sales, it should be known that Unbound’s releases are down 64% compared to 2019’s Need for Speed.

For those wondering what the top ten boxed games are this week; FIFA 23 tops as expected, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, God of War: Ragnarok in third, Mario Racing 8 Deluxe was fourth, and Pokémon Violet was fifth. After Callisto Protocol in sixth place are Pokémon Scarlet, Nintendo Switch Sports, Sonic Frontiers and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.