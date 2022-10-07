Home Technology Need for Speed ​​Unbound is coming this December – Need for Speed ​​Unbound
Following several recent leaks over the past few days, EA and Criterion Games have officially revealed Need for Speed: Borderlands, the next installment in the racing series. Described as a “next-generation street racing fantasy,” the game asks players to fasten their seat belts with the goal of winning the Grand Prix, Lakeside’s premier racing event – the location of the game.

We’re told the game will feature “thrills and consequences” player activities, as well as upgrades and customization kits to personalize your collected cars, which have also been described as “the most realistic cars in franchise history” .

On the subject of visuals, as you can see in the announcement trailer below, the game also features a new art style that blends street art and graffiti with realistic designs, all using the current generation’s Game consoles and the latest hardware to deliver 4K and 60fps gameplay.

As for when Need for Speed: Unbound will debut, the game is expected to launch on December 2, 2022 on PC, PS5 and Xbox series consoles. Pre-orders will open on November 29, 2022, with the base game retailing for $69.99.

