Available from August 16, the Volume 4 Of Need for Speed Unbound celebrates and 75 years of Porsche featuring new themed events, cosmetics, and customizations, offering players the opportunity to own the most powerful Legendary custom Porsche the streets have ever seen, an all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S (2022).

Il Volume 4 it also increases the intensity of the game and the rewards, as players chase and push themselves to the limit in the new Linkups, in the boosted events and in daily and weekly challenges for a chance to earn XP and new cars. The latest addition to the NFS Unbound series of post-launch updates introduces the Speed ​​Pass with 75 tiers of content, including new cosmetics and free customizations. The legendary customized Porsche 911 Carrera S (1997) is up for grabs for those who pass level 50.

The nuove playlist Gauntlet will allow players to experience the thrill of street racing as cops join the chase. Outrunning and outrunning Lakeshore’s most determined cops will earn them big rewards, but if they’re caught, they’ll go home empty-handed. Players can also find new premium content in the store including l’Hip Hop Origin Swag Packa celebration of street style that honors hip hop’s roots with the legendary customized Mercedes-AMG G 63 (2017), and more.

From August 24 to 27, Xbox gamers from all over the world with a Live Gold membership or a Game Pass Ultimate membership will be able to join the race and play NFS Unbound for free as part of Xbox Free Play Days.

Below is a list of all the exciting ones contents Of Need for Speed Unbound Volume 4.

Celebrate 75 years of Porsche

Need for Speed Unbound Volume 4 celebrates 75 years of Porsche with new themed events, cosmetics and customizations. Players can head to the Kennedy Test Track to blow up an exclusive Porsche 75th Anniversary Playlist and take on stunt driving challenges in the Linkups. Additionally, completing the Porsche Playlist three times will earn you an all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S (2022).

Playlist Gauntlet

In the new ones playlist Gauntlet, players will have to unleash their best skills to overcome the most determined police officers in Lakeshore. Players will lose their chance to get rewards if they get caught by the cops, but if they manage to beat them on the field and make it to the end of the course, they will earn big rewards in credits and XP.

New FREE Speed ​​Pass

Il Volume 4 presents a new Speed Pass a 75 livelli, which offers players free items to spice up street racing. Beat Speed ​​Pass level 50 to earn the most powerful custom Porsche 911 Carrera S (1997) Lakeshore has ever seen.

Even more ways to play

Players can now access “Boosted” events in Lakeshore Online. Playlists and Linkups will unexpectedly, and for a limited time, become Boosted, giving players additional rewards as they compete. Players can also experience 7 new locations, including the Kennedy Test Track and Griffith Constructions, and are now able to get to Linkups quickly. The Volume 4 also introduces an entirely new set of 20 Daily Challenges, plus 15 new one-shot Challenges, as well as a revamped set of 39 Weekly Challenges, to earn XP and credits.

In-game store

Go to the in-game store to purchase 3 new packs of premium customization and cosmetic content, which include new cars, cosmetics, driving effects and more. Also, EA Play members can check their garage to find the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2021) Custom Legendary 25th Anniversary Electric Neon as a reward.

Players who own Need for Speed ​​Heat and purchase Need for Speed ​​Unbound will receive an exclusive welcome gift: the McLaren F1 (1994) will be waiting for them in their garage when they arrive.

Technical characteristics and availability

Need for Speed Unbound is developed for the new generation technology and features a resolution 4K a 60 FPS for the first time in the series. The Volume 4 will be available from August 16 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S e PC.

