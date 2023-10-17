Need Help with Memory Card Recovery? Download This Tool Now!

Part I: What To Know About Memory Card Recovery Software

Memory cards have been around for ages. They were available in our not-so-smart phones decades ago, they are the primary storage mediums in DSLR (and even mirrorless) cameras, and they are still the cheapest way to increase storage in modern smartphones. Memory cards are, like any other storage device, prone to data loss. Only, this data loss hurts infinitely more, because memory cards are custodians to our most intimate and cherished memories, in photos and videos. The memory card recovery tool you use in case of memory card data loss is the deciding factor in whether or not you will be able to recover lost or accidentally-deleted data from your memory card.

Data recovery is serious business. It is not a hobby some developer can pursue in their spare time. A good data recovery software is key to recovering those precious memories lost or accidentally deleted from the memory card. You need a data recovery software that is at the top of its game, built by developers who know and understand data recovery.

Qualities Of a Good Memory Card Recovery Software

Seeing as there is a long, unending list of data recovery software on the internet and in Play Store claiming to be the best of the best, how do you really know which one to pick for you? Fortunately for you, we understand the predicament, and provide below a little guidance on how to pick the right memory card recovery software.

These are the top 3 qualities to look for in a memory card data recovery tool:

– a good memory card recovery software recovers data from all conceivable data loss scenarios.

– a good memory card recovery software has high recovery rates.

– a good memory card recovery software comes well-reviewed by both real-world users and product reviewers.

Wondershare Recoverit is your one-stop multipurpose data recovey tool that you can use to recover data from any data loss scenario. The tool is fit to recover data from any media, internal or external, making it the perfect memory card recovery tool for you. Recoverit is developed by a team holding an experience of over 17 years and 25 patents related to data recovery technologies, so they know data recovery like no other, and the product shows.

Features of Wondershare Recoverit:

– Wondershare Recoverit has one of the highest, if not the highest, data recovery rates in the industry

– Wondershare Recoverit works on macOS and Windows, so users can get a more comprehensice data recovery experience than a software that runs on their smartphones.

– Wondershare Recoverit can recover data lost under any situation, be it system crash, card corruption or any other scenario.

– Wondershare Recoverit is powerful but easy to use and intuitively designed.

– Wondershare Recoverit has advanced features such as filters and preview features that add value to users.

Here’s how to recover lost or accidentally deleted memory card contents using Recoverit:

Step 1: Select your memory card under Location to start a scan.

Recoverit stats scanning and results are quickly visible.

Real-time progress percentage is visible in large type, and there are options to pause/ cancel the scan whenever desired.

You can use filters to narrow down the search, or use the search box to find an exact match.

Step 2: Select the files to recover and click Recover.

Step 3: Choose where to save the files and click Recover.

PREVIEWING A FILE

A full-fledged file previewer makes it easy for Recoverit users to see what they are recovering before they commit to it. Previewer is also able to play full-length audio and video!

Part III: Memory Card Handling Tips to Avoid Data Loss

Memory cards are storage media like all others. As such, they are prone to data loss in the same way as other storage media. App crashes, system crashes, corruption in hardware or software, anything.

Tip 1: The Right Way to Eject a Memory Card

With external media, you might think it is oaky to simply pull it out, but you are putting your data at risk if you do that. Each time you pull a memory card out directly, you risk losing the contents. The right way to remove memory cards is as follows:

– for cards attached to the computer with a reader or directly in a slot, use the operating system.

– for cards in your phone or DSLR/ mirrorless cameras, shut the device down and then remove the card.

Tip 2: Regular Backups Make Data Recovery Easier

How do backups make data recovery easier; you might ask? The answer is simple. Imagine this – you do not have any backup, and your memory card got corrupted. Now, you need to recover all data on it. instead, if suppose you had taken a backup yesterday, you would only need to recover new contents written to the card today. That makes data recovery a lot easier because there is less data to be recovered, meaning there is less data lost. Keeping up-to-date backups means reducing the time spent in data recovery, and reducing the total amount of data to be recovered, too. If you don’t have a solution at hand, try Wondershare Dr.Fone – Phone Backup to back up your phone easily.

Closing Words

Memory card data loss is terrible because memory cards almost always contain the most precious data we ever have – our photos and videos. In cameras, they are used to store the images and videos taken. In smartphones, they can store more than photos and videos, they can also store other data, compounding our agony if we suffer data loss. Fortunately, if you ever need a data recovery software or memory card recovery software, you know which to use – Wondershare Recoverit – your trusted data recovery partner that recovers data from any media under any data loss scenario. Download it now from the link below and see it for yourself.

