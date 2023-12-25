Need to recycle a gift? Small guide to selling and making money on Amazon

If you think of an online store, one of the first platforms that come to mind is certainly Amazon. Born in 1994, thanks to an idea by Jeff BezosAmazon today is one of the main online sales platforms in the world and offers a vast selection of products.

Books, electronics, clothing, furniture and much more. This is what can be found in the large US multinational, which in recent years has expanded to also offer digital services. One of them is lo streaming musicale (Amazon Music), then video streaming (Amazon Prime Video) and digital reading (Kindle) were born. The company has had a notable development in recent years, thanks to the launch of its virtual assistant, Alexa, and its fast delivery service called Amazon Prime.

How to register on Amazon

To register on Amazon, you need to connect to the official website or download the platform’s app. Then you need to click on “Accounts and lists” at the top right of the homepage.

Then click on “Create account” under the login field and fill out the registration form by entering your information: name, email address and secure password. After you complete your registration, Amazon will send a confirmation email to the address you provided. The account must be confirmed by clicking on the link that takes you to the login page. You can set your payment and shipping preferences for purchases on your account.

How to start selling on Amazon

To start selling on Amazon you need to create a seller account, with a different procedure, by going to the Amazon Seller Central website. This site will ask for basic information such as your name, email address, and contact information.

Within the platform you can decide what products you want to sell. Before proceeding, you must ensure that the products are in a condition to be sold, packaged appropriately and photographed and described clearly. Subsequently, a product sheet must be created on Amazon Seller Central, for each item you wish to sell. Product information (title, description, images, price) must be clearly reported.

Next you need to manage inventory and keep track, making sure you have enough products available for sale. You can use Amazon’s inventory management system or integrate your management system. The most important part concerns setting the sales pricetaking into account competition, production costs, shipping costs.

It should not be overlooked shipping and management of orders received from customers. To ship you must use the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program which takes care of shipping orders for the seller, or the most suitable shipping service. To make money on Amazon it is important to promote products using marketing strategies such as pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, search engine optimization (SEO) and the use of social networks.

The success of the seller on Amazon depends on quality of the service offered, positive reviews and timeliness in responding to customer questions. Sales metrics must be monitored on Amazon Seller Central and are important for maintaining a good reputation.

Is it worth selling on Amazon?

Selling on Amazon turns out to be an excellent opportunity to start making money. This depends on various factors, such as the type of product, the target customer and the sales strategy. It is very important to take advantage of the fact that Amazon is one of the most visited e-commerce sites in the world and therefore offers a huge showcase for products. This, compared to less famous sites, can help a lot in reaching a large audience of potential buyers.

Furthermore, the services it offers are excellent as well transportation (Amazon FBA), customer support, payment services and logistics. This helps streamline sales operations and reduce workload.

However, what needs to be considered is the great competition on the site, which can negatively affect sales. Therefore it is important to consider marketing strategies and invest money. Selling on Amazon can make it difficult to control the brand, because there will be direct competition with other sellers offering similar or identical products. Furthermore, the site can impose restrictions on the brand and the way in which products are sold on the platform. These are the cons, along with the commissions and expenses that the seller has to face.

The portal in fact charges commissions for each sale, which may vary depending on the product. You need to take this into account and evaluate whether you are able to achieve a satisfactory profit margin. One of the investments is the “Subscription Plan”. Amazon offers two for sellers. An individual one that does not have a fixed monthly cost, but charges a commission of 0.90 euros for each item sold.

The other subscription, called a professional plan, costs 36.31 euros per month but does not charge any sales commission. Then there are the referral fees that Amazon charges on each product sold and varies depending on the category of the item, ranging from 6% to 45% of the set price.

It must also be considered inventory management costs. If you use Amazon Fulfillment (FBA), there will be costs associated with storing and handling items in the Amazon Hub. These charges vary depending on the size and weight of the item.

Other expenses concern storage fees. With FBA, Amazon charges fees for storing items in the warehouse that vary depending on the size of the item and its seasonality. Self shipping also costs money and you will need to consider shipping costs, including packaging materials and actual costs.