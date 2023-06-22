Negotiations between AI giants and international publishers for the payment of the news

Listen to the audio version of the article

Publishers and tech companies are starting to discuss what is probably the most delicate issue regarding the impact of artificial intelligence on the information industry: copyright protection and the economic valorisation of content.

Now popular chatbots like ChatGpt, developed by Open AI and integrated into Microsoft’s Bing search, or Google’s Bard, “learn” to provide their answers from datasets that arrive from a myriad of sources, including online newspapers. The same goes for image generators, like Midjourney or Adobe software.

With one important difference compared to traditional Google search: chatbots do not generate traffic to information sources. Often they don’t even indicate the source.

The impact of this technology can therefore be disruptive. Also because Google research itself over the years has integrated more and more complete answers among the results – as in the box “People have also asked” and other previews – making it less necessary to click on the source. Not to mention social networks, which are evolving towards a model that generates less and less traffic to articles.

The AI ​​publishers-companies meeting

The Financial Times reports that in May, at an INMA conference, Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp, stated that “the collective intellectual property of the media is under threat and for this we should clamor for compensation”, adding that the artificial intelligence was “designed so that the reader never visits a journalistic website, thus fatally undermining journalism”.

