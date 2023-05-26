Home » Neill Blomkamp teases a Wipeout movie
Neill Blomkamp teases a Wipeout movie

Neill Blomkamp teases a Wipeout movie

Neill Blomkamp and science fiction go together like peas in a pod. District 9, Elysium, Chappie and Demonic are all steeped in fantasy futurism in different ways, and after wrapping up Gran Turismo for Sony, the South African director teased what his next project might be. Wipeout may be on Blomkamp’s radar, according to a semi-cryptic tweet yesterday.

Of course, the idea is absolutely brilliant and could serve as a springboard for an entire series, not just a movie, but a whole new game. We can only dream, hope and keep our fingers crossed. Wipeout needs to be resurrected on modern consoles, including Orbital, Cold Storage, and Chemical Brothers.

Are you dreaming of a new Wipeout too?

