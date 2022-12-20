I’ve been on a new social network for a few days. In truth there are once a day. And I don’t decide that moment. A notification arrives on my smartphone, I turn on the camera, a countdown starts and I have a handful of seconds to take a double photo: one camera it takes up what I have in front of me and the other my face at that moment.

Disheveled, sad, bored, it doesn’t matter: authentic. Then I put a title on it and send it. Not everyone can see that photo: for now my only friend on this platform can see it, and I see hers. I must say that I wait with curiosity to understand how it really is. Over time this tiny circle will widen, I’m convinced, but not too much: with as many as we want and can be truly authentic, let ourselves be seen in moments of difficulty and not when we celebrate our successes, our holidays, our wonderful dinners? Not millions of followers but a few dozen people.

The feeling is that of early days of Facebook, when every friend was a true friend. The social network is called BeReal, it was launched in France some time ago but it is now that it is taking off. Apple has chosen it as the app of the year, while Instagram and TikTok are introducing features that point to create the same experience: Candid Stories e TikTok Now offer users to immortalize themselves in a certain moment and without filters and to share it all with a few selected friends.

I don’t know if this will be just a fad or the beginning of something more important. But I know that our life on social media it can’t end with the choice between fighting on Twitter for whatever or posting an infinite series of images in which to flaunt happiness and success in search of clicks. There must be a third way between trolls and influencers.