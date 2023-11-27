“Neon Invaders From Space” PS4/PS5 Traditional Chinese version additional content “Operation: Clear Skies” is released today | Game Base

H2 Interactive Announces Launch of Additional Content for Action Game “Neon Invaders” on PlayStation Store

H2 Interactive, a leading game publisher, has announced the official launch of the additional content “Operation: Clear Skies” for the PS4/PS5 Traditional Chinese version of the action game “Neon Invaders” (From Space) developed by Triangle Studios. The new content will be available on the PlayStation store starting today, the 24th.

“Neon Invaders” (From Space) is an action game that pits players against swarms of sinister pink alien monsters who are hellbent on occupying our planet. The game challenges players to pick up their weapons and protect the planet from these cunning invaders.

The new “Clear Skies” content introduces players to a remote settlement at the end of the world that is in dire need of their expertise. Players will have to rally partners and take on dangerous missions to help turn the tide in the battle against aliens. The Gorgonville settlement is a place where survivors and rebels scavenge valuable items from downed alien craft to make a living by trading on the black market.

One of the key characters in this new adventure is Dr. Vestergaard, a scientist who has discovered a powerful weapon on a crashed alien ship. Players will have to retrieve the missing parts to repair the weapon and use it to launch surprise attacks against the alien forces.

The “Operation: Clear Skies” content offers players the chance to embark on a journey to three stunning environments infested with aliens, survive and explore the crashed alien ship, enjoy an exciting new soundtrack, interact with many characters, and explore new and exciting plots. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to harness the powers of two new specialists, the cunning Scavenger and the Alien Specialist, each with their own set of weapons and perks.

With the launch of this new content, “Neon Invaders” (From Space) promises an even more immersive and thrilling gaming experience for players.

Players can head to the PlayStation store today to download the “Operation: Clear Skies” content and join the fight against the alien invaders in “Neon Invaders” (From Space).

