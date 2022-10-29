H2 Interactive announced that it will officially launch the traditional Chinese version of the action game “Neon Invaders (From Space)” developed by Triangle Studios on the Nintendo eShop in Hong Kong on November 3. The supported languages ​​are Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese and English.

Neon Invaders is an action game filled with hordes of not just bubblegum cuties, but countless sinister, cunning, delusional pink alien monsters who want to take over our planet’s home! Don’t be fooled by their cute and harmless appearance, take up your arms, this planet needs you and your companions to guard and chase away these pink “little monsters”!

Game Features

I’ll make up the head! :If you are confident enough in your skills and brave enough, you can try to single out the aliens, but this game strongly recommends bringing friends together to form a team, after all, everyone gathers firewood and the flame is high. Online mode supports up to four players to connect together to form a team. Two fists are hard to beat with four hands, not to mention that the opponent is an extremely large army of pink alien monsters.

Shoot, blow up, dance the knife! :With a huge arsenal to choose from, including bazookas, machine guns, flamethrowers, and more, there’s no reason not to blast those alien creatures into the sky! Adjust weapon parameters and configurations according to your own habits, use grenades, mines and other tactical props, players can even use barbed wire to slow down the enemy, set up machine gun turrets to shoot fiercely! Remember to collect post-battle loot, it’s important!

Special you, with special skills! :Whether you’re a defensive or aggressive player, Neon Invaders will find the right character for you, each with their own unique abilities and wielding different weapons.

What are you waiting for, upgrade now! :As you level up, your character will gain more skills and bonuses, making smashing aliens even more artistic. In the face of more and more powerful pink monsters, players need to continuously upgrade their levels and hone their skills in order to complete the mission of crushing them. Skill points can be exchanged at any time, even within your squad.

The end times are so interesting… :The truth is… the alien invasion is really terrifying… terrifyingly fun! The world has become so chaotic that no one will notice what you broke while saving the world.

“Neon Invaders” Nintendo Switch Traditional Chinese Version Trailer

Game information