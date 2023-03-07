Home Technology Neon White has been age-rated for Xbox by the ESRB
Back in December, there was a Neon White for Xbox and Game Pass Rumors claimed the critically acclaimed Neon White would arrive on Xbox and Game Pass at roughly the same time as the PlayStation version. The latter launched in December , while the game was originally released on PC and Switch in June 2022.

Published by Annapurna Interactive at Twitter The above denied this, but they expressed themselves that“We have no other plans for December 2022”By the way, it sounds like an Xbox version will eventually happen — just not in December. really. The game is now age-rated @ESRB”target=”_blank”>ESRB on Xbox in neon white, making it a question of when rather than if.

We’re assuming it’ll be added to Game Pass as well, since the initial rumors seem to be true, even though it misses the launch by a few months. We can really recommend you to check out this game because it’s absolutely fantastic and our Swedish colleagues gave it a rock solid nine in their Neon White – Swedish review “target=”_blank”>review.

