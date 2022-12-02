Developers detail PS5 version features and share game secrets

Ben Esposito

Angel Matrix Game Director

Neon White is a fast-paced, single-player first-person action game that lets you slay demons across the Gates of Heaven. This is a unique game that combines first-person shooting, platform clearance, and puzzle solving. In addition, there is a community connection system to add the finishing touch, so that you can get to know your fellow death assassins better.

It sounds complicated, but it’s actually pretty simple: kill all the demons and get to the end of the level as soon as possible. Each level is a brand-new short-term challenge, encouraging you to play repeatedly and find the best way to pass the level-we have shaped these levels with a unique soul card system. Soul cards will be your weapons and abilities. For example, the Godspeed (good luck) card is a powerful, demon-slaying rifle, but discarding that card allows for a dashing action. You can slowly spend your time shooting demons to get through the level, but if you want to get everything done as quickly as possible, you need to sacrifice your weapon.

The biggest focus in Neon White is speed, so the biggest concern for us was performance. It was very important to us that the PlayStation 5 version of the game was running at 120hz throughout. For games that pay attention to precision, a high frame rate is indispensable. We have also made great use of the system SSD to reduce many read times. The wait time to restart the level has to be as fast as possible without being annoying. After all, if you want to surpass your friends’ achievements on the leaderboard, players must constantly restart the level.

Neon White also makes use of the PS5’s adaptive triggers, giving you a unique feel for firing or discarding each soul card. The tactile feedback of the controller also allows the player to have a further feeling. You’ll get a corresponding feel for sprinting across water, and you’ll get subtle feedback when you successfully snipe a distant demon. Our goal is not just to make you feel cool, but also to develop a sixth sense. We’re going to turn you into a speedrunner.

Before you kick down Heaven’s Gate, here are some tips to get you through the level the best way possible and get your trump card:

Discard the cards to achieve the goal

It’s tempting to stack ammo and push your damage output to the max. However, your main goal is speed, not damage per second.So I’m going to give you a tip: if you can, discard cards so that you moveandAlso kill enemies. Ditching the Purify bomb might be enough to kill four enemies at once, but why don’t you try jumping on them at the same time to give you a boost?

aim with gyroscope

Neon White supports gyroscopic aiming on the DualSense wireless controller, and I personally play it that way all the time. Gyroscopic aiming can take a while to get used to, but it’s worth learning as it gives you more fine-grained control right from the start of the level.

Katana tricks

Neon White has several secret skills that will give you an edge over others. The katana card that White starts with isn’t very powerful on its own, but it can be used to bounce back many of the enemy’s projectile attacks for extra damage. Successful parrying with the katana also accelerates White slightly, and the effect is more pronounced when White is in the air.

Tips and tricks aside, the best way to experience this game is to try it yourself. Neon White has everything you need to climb the leaderboards, no matter your experience. If you don’t care about leaderboards, go play the first mission. Believe me, you will definitely care about the leaderboard afterwards.

“Neon White” will be available on PS5 and PS4 on December 13.

