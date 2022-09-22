Home Technology Neptune’s rings captured by James Webb Space Telescope – BBC News
Technology

by admin
  Jonathan Amos
  BBC science correspondent

image source,NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

image caption,

Images captured by the Webb Space Telescope provide the first clear view of the distant planet in more than 30 years

The James Webb Space Telescope, which recently went into space, has returned spectacular new images of Neptune.

The details of Neptune captured by space telescopes using infrared equipment are the first clear glimpses of the most distant planet in the solar system since Voyager 2 passed by Neptune in 1989.

These image details show planetary rings made of dust.

Researchers are interested in Neptune’s different cloud structures because they can provide new clues about the structure of Neptune’s atmosphere.

