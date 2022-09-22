Jonathan Amos

BBC science correspondent

2 hours ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/154AA/production/_126801278_weic2214a.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/154AA/production/_126801278_weic2214a.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/154AA/production/_126801278_weic2214a.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/154AA/production/_126801278_weic2214a.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/154AA/production/_126801278_weic2214a.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/154AA/production/_126801278_weic2214a.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/154AA/production/_126801278_weic2214a.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/154AA/production/_126801278_weic2214a.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/154AA/production/_126801278_weic2214a.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/154AA/production/_126801278_weic2214a.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI image caption, Images captured by the Webb Space Telescope provide the first clear view of the distant planet in more than 30 years

The James Webb Space Telescope, which recently went into space, has returned spectacular new images of Neptune.

The details of Neptune captured by space telescopes using infrared equipment are the first clear glimpses of the most distant planet in the solar system since Voyager 2 passed by Neptune in 1989.

These image details show planetary rings made of dust.

Researchers are interested in Neptune’s different cloud structures because they can provide new clues about the structure of Neptune’s atmosphere.

These details include the planetary rings and dust lanes surrounding the massive icy planet.

Farther beyond Neptune are the giant planet’s seven moons, the most important of which is Triton. Neptune has a total of 14 moons.

It appears as a star in the James Webb Telescope image.

That’s because methane in Neptune’s atmosphere absorbs infrared wavelengths to darken Neptune, while Triton’s icy surface reflects 70 percent of sunlight, making it extra bright.

news/240/cpsprodpb/BC52/production/_126801284_weic2214b-nc.png.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/BC52/production/_126801284_weic2214b-nc.png.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/BC52/production/_126801284_weic2214b-nc.png.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/BC52/production/_126801284_weic2214b-nc.png.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/BC52/production/_126801284_weic2214b-nc.png.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/BC52/production/_126801284_weic2214b-nc.png 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/BC52/production/_126801284_weic2214b-nc.png 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/BC52/production/_126801284_weic2214b-nc.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/BC52/production/_126801284_weic2214b-nc.png 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/BC52/production/_126801284_weic2214b-nc.png 800w” type=”image/png” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI image caption, Neptune is a huge icy planet with a total of 14 moons, of which Triton is the largest and the most geologically active.

Leigh Fletcher, a planetary expert at the University of Leicester in the UK, attended the Europlanet Science Congress in Granada, Spain. See also CDPR confirms that the first DLC "Free Fantasy" of "Rijun 2077" is the only major expansion content currently planned, and will skip the PS4 and Xbox One versions

He told the BBC that everyone at the conference was “trying to interpret it, but it’s amazing to see these halos, we’re assessing wavelengths that we’ve never seen before”.

“It was amazing to see everyone,” he said.

“Longer wavelengths indicate that the dust belt is newer, and this could be a window through which we can understand deeper orbital patterns, the brighter equatorial belt, which looks like the rings of Jupiter and Saturn.”

“The storm above Neptune is as active as ever, and all members of the Neptune family are shown in the picture, with its moon and Triton.”

Neptune is the most distant planet, beyond Uranus and Saturn, but within the asteroid Pluto.

Neptune’s orbit is about 4.5 billion kilometers from the sun, and it takes 164.8 years to revolve around the sun.

Like other giant planets in the outer solar system, Neptune has a lot of hydrogen and helium in its atmosphere. But there is still a lot of ice, water, ammonia and methane on the planet.

Neptune is nearly 50,000 kilometers in diameter, almost four times the size of Earth.

news/240/cpsprodpb/1612A/production/_126801409_weic2214d.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1612A/production/_126801409_weic2214d.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1612A/production/_126801409_weic2214d.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1612A/production/_126801409_weic2214d.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1612A/production/_126801409_weic2214d.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/1612A/production/_126801409_weic2214d.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1612A/production/_126801409_weic2214d.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1612A/production/_126801409_weic2214d.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1612A/production/_126801409_weic2214d.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1612A/production/_126801409_weic2214d.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI image caption, With a wider perspective, it is possible to see other galaxies in elliptical and spiral shapes beyond our own Milky Way

The $10 billion Webb telescope was launched on an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana on December 25. Considered the successor to the famous Hubble Space Telescope.