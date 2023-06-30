Nestlé stops CO2 compensation after greenwashing allegations

It stands behind global brands such as KitKat, Nespresso, Maggi and San Pellegrino and is one of the 30 most valuable companies in the world: The Swiss food group Nestlé is one of the most important and at the same time one of the most controversial companies in the world. Like many others, the Swiss have committed themselves to climate neutrality by 2050 to contribute to the fight against climate change and to meet market pressures.

So far, the CO2 measures have also included so-called carbon offsetting – i.e. the purchase of CO2 certificates in order to use them to partially offset your own CO2 emissions. CO2 certificates are mostly used for reforestation programs and the like. created on other continents and then bought by large companies, but also private individuals in western countries, in order to improve their CO2 balance. However, this practice has come under fire in the recent past because it is often not transparent what and why certificates are awarded.

Now Nestlé has announced that it will no longer do carbon offsetting in the future. “We are no longer investing in carbon offsets for our brands, but rather in programs and practices that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our own supply chain and operations where meeting our net zero goal makes the biggest difference” , it says from the group. “Our net zero roadmap is not based on offsets. We are focused on reducing and eliminating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across our value chain to achieve our net zero goal.”

The decision also includes a promise to make certain Group brands carbon neutral by a certain date. In 2021, for example, the Swiss announced that they wanted to make the KitKat chocolate brand climate-neutral by 2025. But because that was probably also based on CO2 certificates, this goal no longer applies. Instead of CO2 certificates, Nestlé wants to focus on reducing emissions, so-called carbon removal and in-house reforestation projects.

The decision to drop CO2 certificates is no accident. In March 2023, the EU presented the so-called “Green Claims” regulation, which is intended to criminalize greenwashing by companies. It should also regulate how CO2 compensation, which environmentalists criticize as selling indulgences, is dealt with. Greenpace and Co. have repeatedly criticized the fact that CO2 certificates are not suitable for reducing companies’ CO2 emissions – companies should rather take action themselves instead of buying certificates.

In addition, Nestlé and many other food manufacturers and retailers such as Aldi, Lidl, Arla, Cargill, Danish Crown, Danone, Fonterra, JBS, Tyson Foods and Unilever came under criticism. The Dutch foundation Changing Markets examined the advertising statements made by companies on climate protection and accused them of “massive greenwashing” in 50 cases. A month ago, the German Environmental Aid also targeted the four companies Danone, Eurowings, Netto and HelloFresh because of “highly misleading” advertising promises. The fact that the French company Danone described its mineral water Evian, often filled in plastic bottles, as climate-neutral was considered particularly brazen.

Even Verra, the leading global organization trading in CO2 certificates, has come under criticism. Verra is said to have sold worthless certificates – and later announced that he would revise the methodology for measuring the so-called REDD+ projects.

