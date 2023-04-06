Home Technology .NET 7.0 [11]: Autocomplete for template names on dotnet new
.NET 7.0 [11]: Autocomplete for template names on dotnet new

by admin
Since the .NET 7.0 SDK, the shows the command line window of .NET (dotnet or dotnet.exe) at the command dotnet new Autocomplete project name suggestions.

In the situation shown below, after entering “bl”

hitting tab will get suggestions like blazorserver, blazorserver-empty, blazorwasm and blazorserver-empty.

However, such command suggestions must be activated with a specific command in the respective command line window, for example in PowerShell with:

# PowerShell parameter completion shim for the dotnet CLI
Register-ArgumentCompleter -Native -CommandName dotnet -ScriptBlock {
     param($commandName, $wordToComplete, $cursorPosition)
         dotnet complete --position $cursorPosition "$wordToComplete" | ForEach-Object {
            [System.Management.Automation.CompletionResult]::new($_, $_, 'ParameterValue', $_)
         }
 }

It is best to place this command in one of the PowerShell profile scripts so that completion is active in every instance of PowerShell.

For Unix shells (bash, zsh, fish) you can find the commands in the documentation.


