Since the .NET 7.0 SDK, the shows the command line window of .NET (dotnet or dotnet.exe) at the command dotnet new Autocomplete project name suggestions.

In the situation shown below, after entering “bl”

hitting tab will get suggestions like blazorserver , blazorserver-empty , blazorwasm and blazorserver-empty .

However, such command suggestions must be activated with a specific command in the respective command line window, for example in PowerShell with:

# PowerShell parameter completion shim for the dotnet CLI Register-ArgumentCompleter -Native -CommandName dotnet -ScriptBlock { param($commandName, $wordToComplete, $cursorPosition) dotnet complete --position $cursorPosition "$wordToComplete" | ForEach-Object { [System.Management.Automation.CompletionResult]::new($_, $_, 'ParameterValue', $_) } }

It is best to place this command in one of the PowerShell profile scripts so that completion is active in every instance of PowerShell.

For Unix shells (bash, zsh, fish) you can find the commands in the documentation.



